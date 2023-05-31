BOLLYWOOD BOAT PARTY (Fireworks) Tickets, Sat, 17 Jun 2023 at 8:00 PM

We’re ready to set the waters on fire this summer, with Chicago’s only BOLLYWOOD BOAT PARTIES, hosted exclusively by SK Productions!

Enjoy Chicago’s beautiful summer nights with breathtaking views of the Chicago skyline as you cruise Lake Michigan and the Chicago River, dance to the hottest Bollywood tracks, remixes, bhangra, EDM and anthems from club with the best of Chicago, Sajan Vadali!

Saturday June 17.

8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Boarding at 7:45 p.m.

Departure at 8:30 p.m. sharp.

FEATURES:

– 2 levels (open air and closed terrace).

– Exclusive use of the whole boat.

– Multi-level (open deck and air-conditioned closed deck/bar). Rain or shine, we’ll party!

– Live DJ and dance party

.- Signature cocktails and mocktails, and light fare available for purchase.

– Paid parking on site. – 21 years and over with valid ID required to board.

IMPORTANT: EXCLUSIVE EVENT WITH LIMITED CAPACITY. We have SOLD OUT of every boat party. Please purchase your tickets in advance to ensure availability. We will not be able to accommodate more than the authorized capacity on board.

PRESALE EVENT ONLY. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the platform/gate.

Please be on time for boarding. STRICTLY NO CANCELLATION OR REFUND FOR NO-SHOW.

BOARDING:

Boarding will begin at 7:45 p.m. Get there early to avoid the long lines.

DEPARTURE:

The boat will leave at 8:30 p.m. sharp.

REGULATIONS:

No outside food or drink is permitted on board, per boat policies and regulations.

Cash or credit cards accepted at the bar.

BOARDING QUAY ADDRESS:

900 South Wells Street, Chicago, Illinois 60607

TICKETS:

All tickets MUST be purchased in advance and are sold on a first come, first served basis.

CAPACITY IS LIMITED:

Once sold out, tickets will no longer be available for purchase online or at the dock. Prices are subject to change, depending on availability and demand.

BOARDING:

The boat will leave at 8:30 p.m. sharp. Ticketed passengers MUST be boarded 15 minutes prior to departure time. (8:30 p.m.). STRICTLY NO REFUNDS FOR MISSING THE BOAT.

CAR PARK:

The parking lot is adjacent to the boarding dock at 900 S. Wells St, Chicago, IL 60607.

FAQs:

What is the required age to participate?

All guests must be 21 years or older to attend the event and must present valid government-issued ID. A mandatory identity check will be carried out before boarding. Accepted identification documents are national identity card, driving license, green card, resident card or passport. Photocopies/photos of ID cards will not be accepted.

What is the dress code?

Dress to impress. Western Formals/semi formals with comfortable shoes are recommended. This is an outdoor nighttime event on the water, so light outerwear may also be appropriate.

Can I bring my own food/drink on the boat?

Absolutely NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR DRINK may be brought onto the boat. If found, there will be a fine of $200 per person/incident. A compulsory baggage check will be carried out before boarding.

Are food and drinks available on the boat?

Yes, light snacks and liquor/soda/water are available for purchase on the boat.

What should I bring to get on the boat?

Proof of your ticket purchase from Eventbrite (email/printed) and a valid ID.

What kind of music will be played on the boat?A variety of Bollywood, Bhangra and Club mixes.

Call Sal at 773-312-3534 for details.

We’ll see each other there!

A & Salt

SK Productions