Entertainment
BOLLYWOOD BOAT PARTY (Fireworks) Tickets, Sat, 17 Jun 2023 at 8:00 PM
We’re ready to set the waters on fire this summer, with Chicago’s only BOLLYWOOD BOAT PARTIES, hosted exclusively by SK Productions!
Enjoy Chicago’s beautiful summer nights with breathtaking views of the Chicago skyline as you cruise Lake Michigan and the Chicago River, dance to the hottest Bollywood tracks, remixes, bhangra, EDM and anthems from club with the best of Chicago, Sajan Vadali!
Saturday June 17.
8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Boarding at 7:45 p.m.
Departure at 8:30 p.m. sharp.
*******************************************
FEATURES:
– 2 levels (open air and closed terrace).
– Exclusive use of the whole boat.
– Multi-level (open deck and air-conditioned closed deck/bar). Rain or shine, we’ll party!
– Live DJ and dance party
.- Signature cocktails and mocktails, and light fare available for purchase.
– Paid parking on site. – 21 years and over with valid ID required to board.
*******************************************
IMPORTANT: EXCLUSIVE EVENT WITH LIMITED CAPACITY. We have SOLD OUT of every boat party. Please purchase your tickets in advance to ensure availability. We will not be able to accommodate more than the authorized capacity on board.
PRESALE EVENT ONLY. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the platform/gate.
Please be on time for boarding. STRICTLY NO CANCELLATION OR REFUND FOR NO-SHOW.
*******************************************
BOARDING:
Boarding will begin at 7:45 p.m. Get there early to avoid the long lines.
DEPARTURE:
The boat will leave at 8:30 p.m. sharp.
REGULATIONS:
No outside food or drink is permitted on board, per boat policies and regulations.
Cash or credit cards accepted at the bar.
*******************************************
BOARDING QUAY ADDRESS:
900 South Wells Street, Chicago, Illinois 60607
*******************************************
TICKETS:
All tickets MUST be purchased in advance and are sold on a first come, first served basis.
*****************************************
CAPACITY IS LIMITED:
Once sold out, tickets will no longer be available for purchase online or at the dock. Prices are subject to change, depending on availability and demand.
*******************************************
BOARDING:
Boarding begins at 7:45 p.m. The boat will leave at 8:30 p.m. sharp. Ticketed passengers MUST be boarded 15 minutes prior to departure time. (8:30 p.m.). STRICTLY NO REFUNDS FOR MISSING THE BOAT.
*******************************************
CAR PARK:
The parking lot is adjacent to the boarding dock at 900 S. Wells St, Chicago, IL 60607.
*******************************************
FAQs:
What is the required age to participate?
All guests must be 21 years or older to attend the event and must present valid government-issued ID. A mandatory identity check will be carried out before boarding. Accepted identification documents are national identity card, driving license, green card, resident card or passport. Photocopies/photos of ID cards will not be accepted.
What is the dress code?
Dress to impress. Western Formals/semi formals with comfortable shoes are recommended. This is an outdoor nighttime event on the water, so light outerwear may also be appropriate.
Can I bring my own food/drink on the boat?
Absolutely NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR DRINK may be brought onto the boat. If found, there will be a fine of $200 per person/incident. A compulsory baggage check will be carried out before boarding.
Are food and drinks available on the boat?
Yes, light snacks and liquor/soda/water are available for purchase on the boat.
What should I bring to get on the boat?
Proof of your ticket purchase from Eventbrite (email/printed) and a valid ID.
What kind of music will be played on the boat?A variety of Bollywood, Bhangra and Club mixes.
*******************************************
Call Sal at 773-312-3534 for details.
*******************************************
We’ll see each other there!
A & Salt
SK Productions
|
Sources
2/ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bollywood-boat-party-fireworks-tickets-647267122387%3Faff%3Derelexpmlt
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ron DeSantis starts throwing uppercuts at Trump
- Democratic Party responds to President Jokowi’s statement
- BOLLYWOOD BOAT PARTY (Fireworks) Tickets, Sat, 17 Jun 2023 at 8:00 PM
- Thom Browne will present his very first couture collection in Paris in July
- Google has officially ended support for the first generation Chromecast
- The geometry of the human brain shapes its function
- China: Xi Jinping urges national defenses to prepare for worst-case scenario
- Blurring the line between Australian diplomacy and Indian domestic politics – The Diplomat
- Greenwood Pride Festival returns for biggest year yet
- Watch live today and get time
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Independent Science and ViewPlus Technologies Partner to Develop Science Access Tools for Students with Blindness and Low Vision