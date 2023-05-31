WonderRoad Music Festival daily lineup, published schedule





The WonderRoad Music Festival daily lineups have arrived. Organizers have officially announced the schedule for the event, which will take place June 17-18 at Garfield Park. This year’s roster of artists includes headliners Weezer and Jason Isbell and Unit 400, Coin, Tegan and Sarah, Local Natives, lovelytheband and more. Last year was the inaugural weekend of WonderRoads, which saw performances from Vampire Weekend, Lord Huron, Chvrches, Hippo Campus, Bastille and more. More:Indianapolis Summer Festivals Celebrate History, Food and Drink This year, performances will run from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on both days and will take place on three stages. Here’s when you can catch each act: Saturday June 17: Audiodacity: 1:15 p.m.-1:45 p.m.

Stay out: 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

The Dip: 1:45 p.m.-2:45 p.m.

Wonderland: 2:15-2:45 p.m.

Almost Monday: 2:45-3:30 p.m.

Baby Jake: 3:15-4 p.m.

lovetheband: 3:35-4:35 p.m.

The Heavy Heavy: 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

X Ambassadors: 4:45 p.m.-5:45 p.m.

Currency: 5:50 p.m.-6:50 p.m.

Beach weather: 6 p.m.-7 p.m.

Local Natives: 7:05 p.m. to 8:20 p.m.

Weezer: 8:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday June 18: Sadie Johnson: 1-1:30 p.m.

Dizgo: 1:30 p.m.-2:10 p.m.

Ruby Waters: 2 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

Overslept: 2:10 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.

Meg Myers: 3-3:40 p.m.

Myron Elkins: 3-3:45 p.m.

Andrew McMahon in the desert: 3:45-4:45 p.m.

The 502: 4:15 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

Tegan and Sara: 4:45-5:45 p.m.

Neal Francis: 5:45-6:45 p.m.

Michael Franti and spearhead: 5:55-6:55 p.m.

Marcus King: 7:05-8:20 p.m.

Jason Isbell and Unit 400: 8:30-10 p.m. Read our recap of last year’s event:Time Holds On As Indie Rock, Good Vibes Win At Inaugural WonderRoad Festival How to Get WonderRoad Music Festival Tickets in Indianapolis Tickets are still available but are running out, according to a press release from the festival. They can be purchased on the festival site,wonderroadfest.comand at the Hi-Fibox office at 1043 Virginia Ave. One-day adult general admission tickets are $99, while weekend adult general admission tickets are $150. General admission tickets for one-day children (ages 3-10) are $50, with weekend tickets $69. Children’s tickets for Saturday are sold out. Attendees can also purchase GA+ or VIP tickets, which cost $199 and $350 for one day and $299 and $550 for the weekend. Both tickets include fast-track entry and air-conditioned restrooms, and VIP tickets grant access to a private lounge and free food and drink, among other bonuses. GA+ Saturday tickets are sold out. On-site parking is $25 with no in and out privileges. Saturday parking passes are sold out, but Sunday passes are still available. Contact Pulliam member Heather Bushman at[email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at hmb_1013.

