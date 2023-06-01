Tupac will get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – Billboard





The Rose That Grew From Concrete is finally getting its own sidewalk honor: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On June 7, legendary rapper, poet and actor Tupac Shakur will receive his star in the recording category at a public ceremony at 6212 Hollywood Blvd. “Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary,” says Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez. “This iconic entertainer continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come. Surely, as a Los Angeles star, the star of Tupac will be added to the list of most visited stars. Born in New York but spending his formative years in California, Shakur is revered as a West Coast legend and a cited inspiration by artists around the world, including Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, J. Cole, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and countless others. At the Baltimore School for the Arts, Shakur studied acting, poetry, jazz, and ballet. Early in his career, Shakur was known as MC New York before taking on the moniker 2Pac during his time with rap group Digital Underground. As a solo artist, Shakur released his debut album 2Pacalypse now in 1991 through Interscope Records. He went on to share three more albums before his fatal shooting at age 25 – all of which charted on the Billboard 200, with All eyes on me And me against the world at the top of the ranking. After his death, six posthumous studio albums were released through Amaru Entertainment, launched by Shakur’s mother, and Interscope Records. Both All eyes on me and Shakur’s Greatest Hits Collection are RIAA-certified diamonds, surpassing the 10 million mark. In 2017, the rap icon was the first solo hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. As an actor, Shakur has starred in films including Juice, Poetic Justice, Above The Rim, Gridlock’d And Bonded to a gangue. The unveiling of the Walk of Fame star will be hosted by LA radio host Big Boy and guest speakers will include director Allen Hughes (Hulu documentary series Dear Mom), writer Jamal Joseph and Tupac’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, who will accept the star. The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. PT and will be broadcast live here.

