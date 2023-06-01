Report Reveals Diminishing Latino Representation in Hollywood

Ana Valdez, CEO of LDC 2019 Kim Alexis Photography

Over the years, I have written extensively for Forbes about the profound impact of demographic trends on shaping the consumer market in our country. It has become clear that multicultural marketing is now a crucial driving force for companies looking for sustainable business growth in the present and the future.

One particular demographic leading this multicultural trend is the Latino segment, comprising a staggering 62 million individuals. Without a doubt, they represent the largest ethnically diverse segment in the United States, making up approximately 19% of the total population. The importance of this group should continue to grow in the years to come.

However, even with the undeniable clarity of this trend, it is disconcerting to see developments that indicate a departure from this trajectory, leading to diminished relevance for Latinos. Unfortunately, such a scenario has been described in recent “Latinos in the Media Report” published by the Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC).

The LDC is a nonprofit organization committed to generating original economic research on the Latino community in the United States. Recently, I had the privilege of discussing the report’s findings with Ana Valdez, CEO of this organization. Our conversation brought to light several critical aspects, some of which are highlighted below:

Isaac Mizrahi- How long have you been doing this investigation, and what prompted LDC to start doing it?

Ana Valdez – Over the past seven years, we’ve published nine different LDC media and entertainment reports on Latin American representation internally and also in partnership with experts such as Accenture and Nielsen. Over those years, we’ve analyzed more than 8,500 shows and movies with the goal of providing decision makers with tools and metrics to intentionally serve Latin American audiences, which generate 20% to 30% of total revenue, depending on the platform. .

Mizrahi- Tell me about the methodology you use for this survey.

Valdez- Our watch dataset is a census, not a sample. We analyze all new and recurring shows with premiere dates from broadcast, cable and premium cable networks during prime time (8-11pm) and top OTT/streaming services between January and December. In the case of movies, it includes Box Office Mojo’s top 100 total domestic movies on IMDb from January through December and all movies originally released on OTT streaming services between the same months.

After collecting all qualified content, we perform a comprehensive analysis of each included show and movie to research actresses, actors, writers, showrunners, and directors to identify the representation and participation of Latin Americans in the content. general public in the United States.

Mizrahi- It is very disappointing to learn that the figures not only show a minimal percentage of Latin American representation, but that they are getting worse every year. Why do you think this is happening?

Valdez- In previous years we have seen a slight increase, but our representation has decreased this year. It is extremely discouraging. I believe most organizations reporting inclusion as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) camouflage the fact that Latinos remain largely unnoticed while other minority groups are increasingly represented. While we applaud the inclusion of other minority groups, the representation of Latino Americans remains minimal. Latinos make up 19% of the US population and 25% of young Americans, making us the largest minority group in the US, followed by African Americans, who make up 13%.

However, only 2.6% of the main actors in the series are Latinos! Therefore, when the headlines indicate that Hollywood is working to improve its representation and make changes, it becomes clear that these changes do not include Latinos. We should analyze the figures separately for each group to better understand. Each of these populations has unique characteristics, and since Latinos are the largest minority, we should focus on achieving proportional representation of Latinos in the media industry.

Mizrahi- Another pertinent point from the report is that lack of representation is almost an exclusively Latino problem compared to other ethnic minorities. Does the BIPOC umbrella approach fail in this case?

Valdez- As I mentioned earlier, the strategies employed by the BIPOC group have traditionally proven ineffective for American Latinos. It is crucial to develop market-specific strategies tailored to the Latino American cohort, such as customer-centric strategies designed with a deep understanding of the target audience. Hollywood must prioritize American Latinos as a distinct and unique group. Given that Latinos constitute 19% of the entire US population and that each group included in the BIPOC umbrella has its particular characteristics, it is essential to explicitly separate and analyze data on Latinos. This approach will allow us to fully understand this important audience and achieve proportional representation within the market.

Mizrahi- What are your top suggestions for creating lasting change to address this issue?

Valdez- Increasing representation requires proactive measures. Decision makers in all industries need to invest in content and advertising that includes Latinos in front of and behind the camera. There is also a need to create a pipeline for Latinos to participate in the media industry and empower Latin American leaders to greenlight projects that convey the stories of real Latinos beyond stereotypes. By doing so, we can ensure the inclusion of authentic stories that resonate with a wide audience.

Mizrahi- An interesting comparison made by the report is the discrepancy between how music and Hollywood companies have very different approaches and outcomes when it comes to Latino representation. Can you explain this comparison?

Valdez- The music industry has achieved something that Hollywood has not. Latino talent intersects. It not only appeals to Latino audiences (who buy the most movie tickets and heavily influences the popularity of streaming shows), but it also crosses over to different audiences. Companies that invested in Latin artists are still reaping the financial benefits today. Latin music, for example, increased its revenue by 24% last year, reaching a record $1.1 billion in the United States, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

The growth marks the second year in a row with double-digit gains and a bigger increase than any other music genre. Hollywood is definitely leaving money on the table; and that will be more evident as entertainment platforms like TikTok grow in popularity, and people are able to freely choose where to spend their time and money.

Mizrahi- An interesting discussion brought up by the report is that the opportunity is not only to increase representation, but also to improve the representation of Latinos. Could you further explain the findings of the report in this area?

Valdez- Of course. As you mentioned, our analysis focuses not only on the representation of Latinos, but also on how Latinos are represented. Throughout our research, we observed that about half of the roles commonly assigned to Latinos perpetuate negative or limiting stereotypes. This reinforces the idea that ALL Latinos are immigrants, mostly undocumented, drug dealers, gang members, or limited to dignified but stereotypical roles such as housekeepers or gardeners. Continuing to portray Latinos in this way serves no purpose because it ignores the experiences of the majority and fails to tell authentic stories. Latino stories are an integral part of the American narrative and deserve visibility.

Mizrahi- The report breaks down the results by TV network, cable network, streaming shows, and streaming movies. Are there top class notables in these four categories?

Valdez- Unfortunately, there is no single network close to representation. The greatest representation occurs in streaming movies with 6.1% of leads, but that’s only part of the representation we should have given that we represent 19% of the population.

Mizrahi- The report also breaks down Latino representation in movies by genre. There won’t be any Latinos in the future, will there?

Valdez- Correct; while writing the report, a lack of Latino presence in futuristic films was discovered. In one case study, we looked at ten future-themed movies released between 2014 and 2023, and none of them featured a Latino star, co-star, director, or screenwriter. This finding is discouraging and highlights a significant gap in the representation of Latinos in the film industry. In short, the entertainment industry must act and work to achieve proportional representation of Latino Americans in the marketplace.

Hollywood companies face a range of challenges, including technological disruption, increased competition, online piracy, economic downturn and, most importantly, pressure to demonstrate a continued growth trajectory. By ignoring the Latino American consumer group, Hollywood also risks alienating the country’s main source of population growth for years to come. Moreover, it is a segment that is at the center of cultural creation, a crucial aspect of authentic storytelling.

It’s time to make Latinos visible again, behind the cameras, in starring roles, and as decision makers in C. Hollywood sequels are in the spotlight; Industry leaders must recognize the untapped potential of the Latin American consumer group and take decisive action to foster inclusiveness, ensuring a prosperous and culturally rich future for the entertainment industry.

PS: I’m excited to share news from my book “Hispanic Market Power – America’s Business Growth Engine”, launched earlier this month. The book features some of my most relevant articles, new original content, and ten top industry case studies. You can find more details at www.hispanicmarketpower.com