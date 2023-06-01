Entertainment
The Upper Valley Community Orchestra prepares a concert
SIDNEY The Upper Valley Community Orchestra will present a summer concert on Sunday, June 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Sidney Theater, 120 W. Poplar St.
This will be the orchestra’s 6th summer concert and will feature selections from The Phantom of the Opera and Man of Steel as well as many other songs. Three guest conductors will join conductor John Streb, at this concert, including a Spring 2023 graduate of The Ohio State University.
UVCO was established in 2016 and includes musicians from across Shelby County and surrounding areas. Many of the musicians are local high school students from various schools around the county.
The musicians participating in the concert are:
Violin I: Cindy Gardner, Joyce Jacoby, Becca Keller, Christian Academy School, Rachael Lewis
Violin II: John McVay, Debbie Mertz, Doreen Rose, Mark Schwarzman, Michelle Wilken
Viola: Kendra Krouskop-Smith, Violette Weis, homeschooled
Cello: Jane Freytag, Andy Overholser, Sidney High School, Rachel Trudeau
Bass: Franklin Streb, Avery Voress
Bassoon: Amanda Yoh
Clarinet I: Elizabeth Allenbaugh, Capital University
Clarinet II: Elayna Kew, Piqua High School
Flute and Piccolo: Beth Bailey, Jane Bailey
Flute II: Marissa Berryman, Christian Academy School, Diana Blackford
French horn I: Annie Shilt
French Horn II: Michael Linaberry
Oboe: Faith Lord, Christian Academy School
Trumpet I: Jonathan Millhouse
Trumpet II: Jim Vetter
Trombone I: Alex Burdiss
Trombone II: Justin Yoh
Trombone III: Nathan Epperson
Tuba: Andy Hite, John Streb
Piano/keyboard: Andrea Keller
Percussion: Hunter Croft, Loyal University New Orleans, Maureen Joines, Rick Lunz, Josalin Morris, Christian Academy School.
