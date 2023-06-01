Celine Dion “won’t give up” on her tour | Entertainment





Celine Dion does “everything she can” to get back on stage. The 55-year-old singer recently canceled all of her scheduled tour dates through April 2024, after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition that causes spasms – but Celine still hopes to get back on stage one day. . A source told PEOPLE: “It’s heartbreaking that she has had to cancel a tour, but she has mobility issues and other issues due to the illness which is disrupting her daily life. “She’s doing everything she can while working with doctors because she wants to perform well. She hasn’t given up at all. She hopes to get all the issues with this disease under control so she can sing again.” Celine “loves her audience” and is desperate to return to touring. The insider added, “To see this happen is heartbreaking for her and everyone around her.” Celine recently apologized to her fans after canceling a series of concerts in Europe. A statement on her website also confirmed that the singer was “working hard on her recovery.” The statement read: “As the world emerges from the pandemic, Celine has continued to be treated for a diagnosed medical condition that prevents her from performing. Celine is working hard for her recovery. “We are hopeful that one day soon Celine will be able to come to all these cities in Europe to perform in front of her amazing fans, but now is just not the time. “Céline’s medical team continues to assess and treat the condition.” Celine also addressed the cancellations on Twitter. The award-winning star insisted she would not give up on her touring ambitions. Celine – who was due to kick off her European tour in Amsterdam in August – wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “I’m so sorry to disappoint you all again…and even though it breaks my heart, it’s better that we cancel everything until I’m really ready to go back on stage… I’m not giving up and I can’t wait to see you again! Céline xx (sic)”

