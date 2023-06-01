‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape









A Los Angeles jury found actor Danny Masterson guilty of two of three counts of rape at a retrial on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County prosecutor. There was a jury hung on the third count, the district attorney said. We would like to express our gratitude to the three women who came forward and courageously shared their experiences. Their courage and strength have been an inspiration to all of us, District Attorney Gascn said. While we are disappointed that the jury did not convict on all counts, we respect their decision. The That 70s Show star, 47, had pleaded not guilty to raping three women in his home in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. He faces a sentence of up to 30 years to life in prison. Masterson was taken into custody on Wednesday following the verdict.

“data-fave-thumbnails=”{“big”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/190817075346-danny-masterson-church-scientology-face -lawsuit-for-sexual-assault-huffpost-jackson-ndwknd-vpx-00011716.jpg?q=x_2,y_0,h_1078,w_1915,c_crop/h_540,w_960” }, “small”: { “uri”: “https :/ /media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/190817075346-danny-masterson-church-scientology-face-sexual-assault-lawsuit-huffpost-jackson-ndwknd-vpx-00011716.jpg?q =x_2,y_0,h_1078,w_1915,c_crop/h_540,w_960″ } }” data-vr-video=”” data-show-html=”” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-network-id=”” data-details=””> Actor Danny Masterson arrested for rape – Source: CNN“data-fave-thumbnails=”{“big”: { “uri”: “https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/190817075346-danny-masterson-church-scientology-face -lawsuit-for-sexual-assault-huffpost-jackson-ndwknd-vpx-00011716.jpg?q=x_2,y_0,h_1078,w_1915,c_crop/h_540,w_960” }, “small”: { “uri”: “https :/ /media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/prod/190817075346-danny-masterson-church-scientology-face-sexual-assault-lawsuit-huffpost-jackson-ndwknd-vpx-00011716.jpg?q =x_2,y_0,h_1078,w_1915,c_crop/h_540,w_960″ } }” data-vr-video=”” data-show-html=”” data-check-event-based-preview=”” data-network-id=”” data-details=””> The trial began on April 24 and the case went to the jury on May 17. Masterson was represented by defense attorneys Shawn Holley and Philip Cohen. Deputy DA Ariel Anson and Deputy DA Reinhold Mueller prosecuted the case. CNN has reached out to representatives for Masterson for comment. I feel a complex range of emotions of relief, exhaustion, strength, sadness knowing that my attacker, Danny Masterson, will have to answer for his criminal behavior, Jane Doe 2 told CNN in a statement through their representative. This is the second trial in the case against Masterson. His first trial, which began in October 2022, was declared a mistrial in November after jurors deadlocked, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said at the time. Masterson is best known for his role as Steven Hyde on That 70s Show, which aired for eight seasons on Fox from 1998 to 2006, and starred Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Topher Grace and Wilmer Valderrama. Kutcher and Masterson also starred in Netflixs The Ranch from 2016, but Netflix and the producers kicked Masterson out of the show amid rape allegations. At the time, Masterson said he was obviously very disappointed with the decision, in a statement to CNN. News of the allegations dates back to March 2017 when journalist and former Village Voice editor Tony Ortega wrote on his site, The underground bunker, that Masterson was under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

