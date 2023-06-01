Entertainment
Danny Masterson convicted of 2 counts of rape, That 70s Show actor faces 30 years to life
ANGELS — LOS ANGELES (AP) ’70s Show star Danny Masterson was led out of a Los Angeles courtroom in handcuffs on Wednesday and could face 30 years to life in prison after a jury found him convicted of two of three counts of rape in his second trial, in which the Church of Scientology played a central role.
Masterson’s wife, actor and model Bijou Phillips gasped as the verdict was read and wept as he was taken into custody, while a group of family and friends who sat behind him throughout both trials.
The jury of seven women and five men reached the verdict after deliberating for seven days spread over two weeks. They could not reach a verdict on the third count, which alleges Masterson allegedly raped a longtime girlfriend. They had voted 8-4 in favor of sentencing.
Masterson, 47, will be held without bond until sentencing. No sentencing date has yet been set, but the judge told Masterson and his attorneys to return to court on August 4 for a hearing.
I feel a complex range of emotions of relief, exhaustion, strength, sadness knowing that my attacker, Danny Masterson, will be held accountable for his criminal behavior, one of the women Masterson knew as a member of the church and was convicted of rape at his home in 2003, said in a statement.
A second woman, a former girlfriend, whose count left the jury deadlocked, said in the statement: While I am encouraged that Danny Masterson faces criminal punishment, I am devastated that he evaded criminal responsibility for his heinous conduct against me.
A spokesperson for Masterson declined to comment, but his attorneys will almost certainly appeal.
After a deadlocked jury led to a mistrial in December, prosecutors retried Masterson, saying he forcibly raped three women in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. They said to the jurors that he had drugged the women’s drinks so he could rape them. They said he used his notoriety in the church where the three women were also members at the time to avoid consequences for decades.
We want to express our gratitude to the three women who came forward and courageously shared their experiences,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascn said in a statement after Wednesday’s verdict. “Their courage and strength were a source of inspiration for all of us.
Masterson did not testify and his attorneys did not call any witnesses. The defense argued that the acts were consensual and attempted to discredit the women’s accounts by highlighting changes and inconsistencies over time, which they said showed signs of coordination between them.
If you decide a witness deliberately lied about something in this case, defense attorney Philip Cohen told jurors, following their instructions in his closing argument, that you should consider not believing anything. what the witness says.
The Church of Scientology played an important role in the first lawsuit, but arguably an even more important role in the second. Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo allowed expert testimony on Church policy from a former Scientology executive who became a prominent opponent.
Tensions were high in the courtroom between current and former Scientologists, and even leaked testimony, with accusers saying on the stand that they felt intimidated by some members in the room.
Actress Leah Remini, a former member who became the church’s most prominent critic, occasionally attended the trial, putting her arm around one of the accusers to comfort her during closing arguments.
Remini said on Twitter that the two guilty verdicts at the retrial are a relief. The women who survived the predation of Danny Mastersons are heroines. For years, they and their families were subjected to vicious attacks and harassment from Scientology and Danny’s well-funded legal team,” she posted. “Nevertheless, they persevered, determined to seek justice.
The alleged harassment, which the church denies engaging in, is the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by two of the accusers.
Founded in 1953 by L. Ron Hubbard, the Church of Scientology has many members who work in Hollywood. The judge limited the amount of words prosecutors could speak about the church and mostly allowed him to explain why the women took so long to turn themselves in to authorities.
The women testified that when they reported Masterson to church officials, they were told that they had not been raped, that they had attended ethics programs themselves, and that they had been warned not to go to law enforcement to report a member of such high reputation.
They were raped, they were punished for it, and they were retaliated against, Assistant District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told jurors in closing argument. Scientology told them there was no justice for them. You have the opportunity to show them that justice exists.
The church has vehemently denied having a policy prohibiting members from going to secular authorities.
Next week, the judge who oversaw the criminal case will hold a hearing to determine how an attorney who represents the Church of Scientology had evidence that the prosecution had shared with the defense. The evidence involved links the attorney had accidentally included in an email to Mueller.
The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually abused.
The testimony in this case was graphic and emotional.
The two women whose testimony led to Masterson’s conviction said that in 2003 he gave them drinks and then they became dizzy or passed out before he violently raped them. He knew the two in church social circles.
The third, Mastersons then-girlfriend of five years whose count left the jury deadlocked, said she awoke to find him raping her and had to pull her hair to stop it .
The drug issue also played a major role in the retrial. At first, Olmedo only allowed prosecutors and accusers to describe their disorientation and imply that they were on drugs. The second time, they were allowed to argue it directly, and the prosecution tried to make it a major factor, to no avail.
The defendant drugs his victims to gain control, Assistant District Attorney Ariel Anson said in closing argument. He does this to rob his victims of the capacity to consent.
Masterson has not been charged with any drug counts and there is no toxicology evidence to support this claim. His attorney requested a mistrial on the inclusion of the questions. The motion was denied, but the issue is likely to be a major factor in any potential appeal.
These accusations date from a period when Masterson was at the height of his fame, starring from 1998 to 2006 as Steven Hyde on Foxs That 70s Show, the show that made stars of Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace.
Masterson had reunited with Kutcher in the 2016 Netflix comedy The Ranch, but was written off the show when an LAPD investigation came to light in December 2017.
