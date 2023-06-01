Amber Heard opens up about moving to Spain and denies leaving Hollywood





Amber Heard isn’t saying “say” to Hollywood yet. Disgraced actress, 37, confirmed in new video posted on TikTok that she currently lives in Spain but still has film projects in the works. I love Spain so much, she tells a local reporter in Spanish, with an accent similar to those native to the European country. Asked if she plans to stay long in Spain, the ‘Aquaman’ star replied: “I hope so. I like living here. Amber Heard has confirmed in a new video that she lives in Spain and hasn’t officially left Hollywood for good. casaenplaya/Tiktok Heard then graciously attempts to walk out of the ambush interview telling the media team it was a “pleasure” to meet them. However, the reporter then asks one final question, asking if she has any movie projects lined up in advance, to which the “Rum Diary” actress replies, “Oh, yes.” “I keep moving forward,” she adds. “That’s life.” Heard flew to Europe in September 2022, just three months after her ex-husband Johnny Depp won his libel case against her on June 1. Heard was found guilty of defaming Depp in a 2018 Washington Post essay she wrote. PA She was spotted at the time on a trip to Palma de Mallorca with her daughter, Oonagh. Since then, Heard and her toddler have been seen on several play dates in Spain. It was then reported that the “Justice League” actress had left showbiz for good. For more Page Six you love… The Daily Mails Alison Boshoff claimed in a May 4 article that Heard’s friend said the actress “left Hollywood and quietly moved to Spain.” Heard has been living in Spain for less than a year. Instagram/@amberheard She is bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise,” the reporter told a pal. The insider reportedly pointed out, however, that Heard, at the time, was in no rush to get back to work or Hollywood, but she’ll likely be back when the time is right, for the right project. In the meantime, Heard hasn’t been shy about catching the public’s eye. Heard is rumored to have left Hollywood due to the backlash she received from her libel lawsuit. Getty via Getty Images Three weeks ago, the mother-of-one was seen signing autographs for a fan while out for a walk in Madrid. Depp, for his part, has also capitalized on the resurgence his high-profile lawsuit has sparked. The 59-year-old ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star recently attended the Cannes Film Festival in France, where he received a seven-minute standing ovation for his performance as King Louis XV in the biographical drama Jeanne Du Barry. Depp and Heard were married from 2015 to 2017. Getty Images for Spike TV At a press conference in Cannes, however, Depp said he “didn’t need” Hollywood. Do I feel boycotted now? the ‘Edward Scissorhands’ star said earlier this month. No not at all. But I don’t feel boycotted, because I don’t think of Hollywood. I don’t really feel the need for Hollywood anymore.

