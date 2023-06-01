Styx kicks off the summer filled with hot shows all around on the beaches





Last weekend, the beach tourist season really kicked off with a massive influx of visitors. Some people may have been surprised by national statistics showing a sharp rise in the number of holidaymakers. Venue owners and operators, however, already knew things would be busier than last year as advance ticket sales for concerts soared. In Selbyville, the open-air Freeman Arts Pavilion will kick off its 2023 concert season this weekend. Classic rock favorite Styx will perform their catalog of hits to a packed house on Saturday, June 3; tickets sold out the same day they went on sale in February. Country star Carly Pearce will perform on Sunday, June 4, following a 7 p.m. opening by Jonathan Hutcherson ($59, $69, $84). Freeman has sold out tickets for two more upcoming shows Grand Funk Railroad on Saturday June 24 and Train on Saturday August 26. However, fans should be advised to keep an eye on the pavilions’ social media as the shows approach. Last Wednesday, Freeman announced he was releasing a limited amount of extra tickets for the Styx and Train concerts, which were quickly gobbled up. In Dewey Beach, the Bottle & Cork nightclub rocks and rolls with a packed concert schedule that keeps growing. The Bacon Brothers will make their semiannual appearance at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1 ($40); at last count, approximately 925 of the 1,100 available tickets had been sold. The traveling DJ dance party known as Gimme Gimme Disco will visit Cork at 8.30pm on Friday June 2 ($20). The Cork have announced a batch of new gigs. Indie-rock act Dashboard Confessional will appear on Sunday, July 30, following an 8:30 p.m. set by opening act Wheatus ($55). Dashboard Confessional will also play at the Freeman Arts Pavilion a few days before that, as it shares a bill with the Counting Crows at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 ($104, $129). On the tip of the country, the Cork announced on Monday that dates have been added for Corey Kent on Wednesday, July 19 ($25); Chase Matthew on Tuesday, August 1 ($25); and Adam Dolec on Wednesday, August 16 ($25). The Milton Theater will perform classic rock music and comedy this weekend. Double Vision: The Foreigner Experience plays at 8 p.m. Friday, June 2 ($36, $40). Jingo: The Santana Tribute is slated for 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3 ($35). Comedian Aunt Mary Pats’ Farewell Tour stops at the for a sold-out performance at 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 4. Looking forward to next week in Ocean City, the OC Performing Arts Center is hosting a retro-themed concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 11. The Broadways Rock of Ages Band is a nationwide touring production that focuses on ’80s hair-metal hits from the likes of Bon Jovi, Poison, Twisted Sister, Whitesnake and more ($35, $40). Email Roger Hillis at [email protected]

