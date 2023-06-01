Entertainment
WGA, Hollywood unions call for ‘fair’ deal for DGA
The Writers Guild of America and other Hollywood unions on Wednesday called on studios to strike a “fair deal” with the Directors Guild of America.
In a statement, the unions said such a contract would benefit “all workers” in the industry.
“A fair contract for directors doesn’t just benefit a select few; it uplifts every worker in the film and television industry and recognizes the interconnected nature of our work,” said the statement released by the WGA, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE and Hollywood Basic Crafts. “We call on the AMPTP to immediately negotiate a fair deal that addresses in good faith the unique priorities of the Directors Guild of America.”
The DGA has been negotiating since May 10. There is less than a week left before SAG-AFTRA begins its round of negotiations on June 7. The DGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts expire on June 30.
The WGA has been on strike for 30 days.
WGA leaders have already told members that the DGA is likely to reach an agreement. In the past, the DGA agreement served as a model for agreements with SAG-AFTRA and the WGA. The WGA, however, argued that won’t be the case this time around, as writers and directors have different issues.
The statement was described as a “joint statement of solidarity”. He suggests that if the DGA reaches an agreement with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, it should not be seen as a setback for the WGA or an act of disunity.
“As the eyes of the world once again turn to the negotiating table, we send a clear message to the AMPTP: Our solidarity must not be underestimated. Hollywood guilds and unions are united and we stand strong,” the unions said in the statement.
The DGA and the AMPTP have agreed to a media blackout for the duration of the talks. Both declined to comment.
|
Sources
2/ https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/wga-dga-fair-contract-hollywood-unions-1235629659/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A top Russian official says British politicians are now legitimate military targets.
- Video shows Chinese J-16 fighter jet buzzing US spy plane
- WGA, Hollywood unions call for ‘fair’ deal for DGA
- Victorian man Luke Missen will represent Australia in three sports at World Dwarf Games
- A Disneyland Cast Member Appears To Dress In Drag To Welcome The Kids To The Bibbidi Bobbidi Shop
- The first Chromecast has been discontinued.Here’s what you should get next
- Imran Khan in court as rights watchdog issues warning
- Trump was recorded discussing a sensitive document he had after leaving office
- President Joko Widodo leads Pancasila’s birth commemoration ceremony – ANTARA News Palu, Central Sulawesi – ANTARA News Palu, Central Sulawesi
- John Beasley, character actor who starred in Everwood, The Soul Man, dies at 79 WSB-TV Channel 2
- NYCEDC awards $800,000 to cutting-edge biotech company Aanika Biosciences
- Styx kicks off the summer filled with hot shows all around on the beaches