WGA, Hollywood unions call for ‘fair’ deal for DGA

The Writers Guild of America and other Hollywood unions on Wednesday called on studios to strike a “fair deal” with the Directors Guild of America.

In a statement, the unions said such a contract would benefit “all workers” in the industry.

“A fair contract for directors doesn’t just benefit a select few; it uplifts every worker in the film and television industry and recognizes the interconnected nature of our work,” said the statement released by the WGA, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE and Hollywood Basic Crafts. “We call on the AMPTP to immediately negotiate a fair deal that addresses in good faith the unique priorities of the Directors Guild of America.”

The DGA has been negotiating since May 10. There is less than a week left before SAG-AFTRA begins its round of negotiations on June 7. The DGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts expire on June 30.

The WGA has been on strike for 30 days.

WGA leaders have already told members that the DGA is likely to reach an agreement. In the past, the DGA agreement served as a model for agreements with SAG-AFTRA and the WGA. The WGA, however, argued that won’t be the case this time around, as writers and directors have different issues.

The statement was described as a “joint statement of solidarity”. He suggests that if the DGA reaches an agreement with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers, it should not be seen as a setback for the WGA or an act of disunity.

“As the eyes of the world once again turn to the negotiating table, we send a clear message to the AMPTP: Our solidarity must not be underestimated. Hollywood guilds and unions are united and we stand strong,” the unions said in the statement.

The DGA and the AMPTP have agreed to a media blackout for the duration of the talks. Both declined to comment.