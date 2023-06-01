SAG-AFTRA, Teamsters, IATSE, Writers Guild Release Joint Statement in Solidarity with Directors Guild of America





Los Angeles, CA As the Directors Guild of America’s negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) enter their scheduled final week, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), the Teamsters, Hollywood Basic Crafts (Teamsters Local 399, IBEW Local 40, LiUNA! Local 724, OPCMIA Local 755, and UA Local 78), Writers Guild of America East (WGAE), Writers Guild of America West (WGAW), and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG -AFTRA) stand with our DGA sisters, brothers and parents in their quest for a fair contract. We believe in a Hollywood where every worker is valued and their contributions recognized, whether their work is on or off screen. A fair contract for directors doesn’t just benefit a select few; it uplifts every worker in the film and television industry and recognizes the interconnected nature of our work. We call on the AMPTP to immediately negotiate a fair deal that addresses in good faith the unique priorities of the Directors Guild of Americas. As the eyes of the world once again turn to the negotiating table, we send a clear message to the AMPTP: Our solidarity should not be underestimated. Hollywood guilds and unions are united and we are strong. In solidarity, Matthew D. Loeb

International President, IATSE Lindsay Dougherty

Director of Film Division and Vice President of Western Region, Teamsters

Hollywood Basic Crafts, President Duncan Crabtree-Ireland

National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator, SAG-AFTRA Michael Winship

President, Writers Guild of America, East Meredith Stiehm

President, Writers Guild of America West ### ABOUT IBT MOTION PICTURE DIVISION:

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hard-working men and women in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Teamsters Film Division represents more than 12,000 members in North America who work on feature film, television, commercial and theatrical productions produced in the United States, Canada and around the world. ABOUT SAG AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA represents approximately 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voice-over artists and other entertainment and entertainment professionals. media. SAG AFTRA members are the faces and voices that entertain and inform America and the world. A proud affiliate of the AFL-CIO, SAG-AFTRA has national offices in Los Angeles and New York and local offices across the country representing members working together to ensure the strongest protections for entertainers and performers. media in the 21st century and beyond. Visit SAG-AFTRA online at sagaftra.org ABOUT WRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA, EAST

The Writers Guild of America, East, AFL-CIO (WGAE) is a union representing writers in film, television, broadcast and streaming, podcasting, and online media. The Guild negotiates and administers contracts that protect the creative and economic rights of its members; organizes programs, seminars and events on issues of interest to writers; and presents writers’ views to various government bodies. For more information about the Writers Guild of America, East, visit www.wgaeast.org. ABOUT WRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA, WEST

The Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) is a union representing writers of motion pictures, television, radio, and Internet programs, including newsreels and documentaries. Founded in 1933, the Guild negotiates and administers contracts that protect the creative and economic rights of its members. He is involved in a wide range of programs that advance the interests of writers and is active in public policy and legislative issues locally, nationally and internationally. For more information on the WGAW, please visit: wga.org. ABOUT HOLLYWOOD BASIC CRAFTS:

Hollywood Basic Crafts, consisting of Teamsters Local 399, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 40 (IBEW), Laborers International Union of North America Local 724 (LiUNA!), United Association Plumbers Local 78 (UA), and Operating Plasterers & Cement Masons International Association (OPCMIA) Local 755, collectively represent nearly 8,000 members working in the entertainment industry.

