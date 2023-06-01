TUPAC SHAKUR WILL BE HONORED WITH A POSTHUMOUS STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME







WHO | HONORED Tupac Shakur Tupac Shakur EMCEE iHeart Media Radio Personality Big Boy GUEST SPEAKERS Director Allen Hughes (Dear Mama), Jamal Joseph, and star acceptance will be Tupac’s sister Sekyiwa Set Shakur WHAT Dedication of the 2,758th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame WHEN Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. PT SPECIAL TIME NOTE OR 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, CA 90028 WATCH LIVE The event will be streamed live exclusively on walkoffame.com Tupac Shakur, award-winning rapper and movie star, is set to receive the 2,758th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, June 7 at 10:30 a.m. PT at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard. Shakur will receive his star in the Recording category. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame for the city of Los Angeles and has proudly hosted the ceremonies of globally iconic stars for decades. Millions of people from here and around the world have visited this cultural monument since 1960. ABOUT OUR HONORED Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet and revolutionary. This iconic entertainer continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come, said Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez. Surely, as the owner of Los Angeles, the Tupacs star will be added to the list of most visited stars, added Martinez. Joining the Big Boy emcee for the star unveiling will be acclaimed filmmaker Allen Hughes, director of the acclaimed docuseries Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur which is streaming now on F/X and Hulu. Shakur’s sister, Sekyiwa Set Shakur, will accept the star on behalf of the family. Hughes directed the recently released docuseries, Dear Mama, a deeply personal account of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur, and a definitive portrait of a global superstar and the woman who shaped him. A testament to Tupac Shakur’s lasting cultural impact, Dear Mama set a new ratings record for Disney-owned FX when it premiered in May 2023 as the most-watched unscripted series debut among cross-platform viewers on FX and Hulu. The late Tupac Shakuris is an internationally recognized artist for his work, defying any distinction between art and activism. Although his career only lasted five years, Tupac Shakur remains one of the most complex and prolific artists of his generation with over 75 million records sold worldwide. one of the most iconic figures in hip-hop, his work constantly reminds us why he is a legacy that continues to be examined and appreciated for generations. 1996’s All Eyez on Me and its Greatest Hits collection were certified Diamond, surpassing the ten million mark and placing them among the best-selling albums of all time. In April 2017, Tupac was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. , making him the first solo hip-hop artist to be recognized for inclusion in his first eligible year. Tupac has also found success and critical acclaim as an actor, starring in films like Juice, Poetic Justice, Above The Rim, Gridlockd and Gang Related. Tupac’s life and legacy continue to impact and influence culture today, from a groundbreaking hologram performance at the 2012 Coachella Music and Arts Festival, to a spoken word appearance on the Kendrick Lamars’ 2015 album To Pimp A Butterfly, to critical acclaim. In 2015, the Grammy Museum opened Tupac’s first museum exhibit, All Eyez on Me: The Writings of Tupac Shakur. Los Angeles, California.

