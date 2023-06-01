Former ‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape and facing 30 years in prison

Ancient That 70s show Star Danny Masterson has been found guilty of two counts of forcible rape and faces a sentence of 30 years to life on both counts.

There was a third rape charge on which the jury could not reach a verdict, deadlocked with an 8-4 vote in favor of conviction. According Varietywhen the guilty verdicts were read, Masterson’s family let out an audible gasp from the audience.

The actor was accused of raping three women in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003, with the jury convicting him of the latter. They could not reach a verdict on the November 2001 incident involving a former girlfriend. His first trial ended in November 2022 with a hung jury, with most voting to acquit Masterson on all three counts.

The case also shed light on the Church of Scientology and its teachings, of which Masterson was a member for most of his life. All three alleged victims were also members of the religion at the time of the alleged sexual assault, having since left the church. They also said the church dissuaded them from reporting these incidents to the police because Masterson was a prominent member due to his successful acting career.

Prosecutor Ariel Anson said in her closing argument that Masterson used his position as a “go-getter” in the religious organization to rape victims without fear of reprisal. “Like all predators, the accused carefully sought out its prey,” Anson said. “The church has taught its victims that rape is not rape, that you are the cause and above all that you are not allowed to go to law enforcement. What better hunting ground? In Scientology, the accused is a celebrity and he is untouchable.

Defense attorney Philip Cohen countered that the prosecution invoked Scientology as a way to distract the jury from inconsistencies in the victims’ testimony. “Why have we heard so much about Scientology? Cohen asked. “Could there be problems otherwise with the governments case?” Scientology was a topic of discussion at the first trial, but at the first trial the women testified to feeling weak or dizzy, with little memory after taking drinks prepared by Masterson instead of claiming he had drugged them. women. However, at the retrial, the prosecution adamantly argued that Masterson drugged them.

“They were all drugged,” Anson explained. “The defendant drugs his victims to maintain control. He does this to take away from these victims the capacity to consent. It’s not about consent. It is not that the accused misunderstands these signals from the victims. When he drugs them, he is able to completely physically control them. Don’t want to have sex? You do not have the choice. The accused makes this choice for these victims and he does it again and again and again.

Cohen countered that there were no toxicology reports or other evidence to support the drug allegation. He also noted no reference to drugs in the actual charges. “It’s not a drug thing,” Cohen said. “There is no hard evidence of this.”

One of the women reported Masterson to the LAPD in 2004, but prosecutors decided not to press charges. The case was escalated in 2016 after the three women reunited and surrendered to police together. Prosecutors were able to file the charge under a single-shot sex crimes law that extends the statute of limitations for multiple forcible rapes.

Cohen claims the women “adjusted” their stories to fit a rape account after meeting and talking about the affair. “A woman has the absolute right to say no,” Cohen said. “But when the no comes 16 years, 17 years later, it’s a very, very scary scenario.”