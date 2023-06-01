Entertainment
Former ‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape and facing 30 years in prison
Ancient That 70s show Star Danny Masterson has been found guilty of two counts of forcible rape and faces a sentence of 30 years to life on both counts.
There was a third rape charge on which the jury could not reach a verdict, deadlocked with an 8-4 vote in favor of conviction. According Varietywhen the guilty verdicts were read, Masterson’s family let out an audible gasp from the audience.
The actor was accused of raping three women in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003, with the jury convicting him of the latter. They could not reach a verdict on the November 2001 incident involving a former girlfriend. His first trial ended in November 2022 with a hung jury, with most voting to acquit Masterson on all three counts.
The case also shed light on the Church of Scientology and its teachings, of which Masterson was a member for most of his life. All three alleged victims were also members of the religion at the time of the alleged sexual assault, having since left the church. They also said the church dissuaded them from reporting these incidents to the police because Masterson was a prominent member due to his successful acting career.
Prosecutor Ariel Anson said in her closing argument that Masterson used his position as a “go-getter” in the religious organization to rape victims without fear of reprisal. “Like all predators, the accused carefully sought out its prey,” Anson said. “The church has taught its victims that rape is not rape, that you are the cause and above all that you are not allowed to go to law enforcement. What better hunting ground? In Scientology, the accused is a celebrity and he is untouchable.
Defense attorney Philip Cohen countered that the prosecution invoked Scientology as a way to distract the jury from inconsistencies in the victims’ testimony. “Why have we heard so much about Scientology? Cohen asked. “Could there be problems otherwise with the governments case?” Scientology was a topic of discussion at the first trial, but at the first trial the women testified to feeling weak or dizzy, with little memory after taking drinks prepared by Masterson instead of claiming he had drugged them. women. However, at the retrial, the prosecution adamantly argued that Masterson drugged them.
“They were all drugged,” Anson explained. “The defendant drugs his victims to maintain control. He does this to take away from these victims the capacity to consent. It’s not about consent. It is not that the accused misunderstands these signals from the victims. When he drugs them, he is able to completely physically control them. Don’t want to have sex? You do not have the choice. The accused makes this choice for these victims and he does it again and again and again.
Cohen countered that there were no toxicology reports or other evidence to support the drug allegation. He also noted no reference to drugs in the actual charges. “It’s not a drug thing,” Cohen said. “There is no hard evidence of this.”
One of the women reported Masterson to the LAPD in 2004, but prosecutors decided not to press charges. The case was escalated in 2016 after the three women reunited and surrendered to police together. Prosecutors were able to file the charge under a single-shot sex crimes law that extends the statute of limitations for multiple forcible rapes.
Cohen claims the women “adjusted” their stories to fit a rape account after meeting and talking about the affair. “A woman has the absolute right to say no,” Cohen said. “But when the no comes 16 years, 17 years later, it’s a very, very scary scenario.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tvinsider.com/1094874/danny-masterson-convicted-of-rape-30-year-to-life/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Where and where was the first private meeting of the British Prime Minister. The border will most likely be assessed by the court | iRADIO
- Former ‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson found guilty of rape and facing 30 years in prison
- Hockey camps offered for Squirts, Peewees and Bantams at LoVerde
- Ree Drummond’s New Pioneer Woman Fashion Line Just Released
- Inside Google plans to use generative AI to improve paid search
- How to take better breaks at work, according to research
- Weight Loss Surgery Is Becoming Popular Among US Teens
- Earthquake: 2.6 earthquake recorded in Long Beach
- Trump Filmed Admitting He Was Keeping Classified Documents: Report – Rolling Stone
- Narendra Modi: Congress’s vow to end poverty was a fraud perpetrated against the poor | India News
- Erdogan’s victory goes against US plan for geopolitical change
- Lead the Pancasila anniversary ceremony, here is the message of President Jokowi