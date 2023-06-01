Surveillance shows baby caught in crossfire – NBC 6 South Florida





As a 16-month-old boy recovers from a Memorial Day shooting on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk, surveillance video shows the chaotic moments he was caught in the crossfire. Four people are still in hospital after the shooting, including 1-year-old Amari. The baby was due to go home on Tuesday, but new complications forced him to stay longer. His father said Amari would never be the same after being shot in the foot. The family was on a bike ride along the beach to celebrate the holiday when the shots were fired. In the surveillance video from the shoot, Amari, her mother and father are seen riding a four-wheeled bicycle. The family said they noticed a group arguing, so they tried to speed up, but it was too late. The one-year-old was caught in the crossfire. Amaris’ parents were too emotional to speak on camera, but her father sent in a statement. I am so devastated by what happened to my son. There has to be some change in the gun laws in this country!” he said. “My son’s life could have been taken! We have to change things to protect our children! It is not known how long the baby will have to stay in the hospital. The family is now facing large hospital bills and has started a GoFundMe help. Investigators have arrested two men in connection with the shooting of 18-year-old Morgan Deslouches and Keshawn Stewart, and are still looking for three others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/see-chaotic-moments-when-baby-got-caught-in-crossfire-of-hollywood-beach-mass-shooting/3045024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos