Al Pacino surpasses friend Robert De Niro, 79, as Hollywood’s oldest dad, expecting child at 83





article There must be something in the water for two Italian gangsters from “The Godfather” to end up with new babies later in life. Al Pacino will become a father for the fourth time, his reps have confirmed to Fox News Digital, just weeks after his pal Robert de Niro, 79, welcomed her seventh child. Pacino is expecting his first child with girlfriend Noor Alfalah, 29. She was previously linked to Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicholas Berggruen. The actor, who turned 83 in April, has three children: a daughter with his ex Jan Tarrant and twins with his ex, Beverly D’Angelo. De Niro is the proud father of a newborn baby Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, and has six other children with three different women. Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen attend the Air Mail/Warner Brothers Cannes Film Festival Discovery Party at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Air Mail/Warner Brothers Discovery ROBERT DE NIRO, 79, WELCOMES HIS 7TH CHILD Earlier this month, De Niro revealed the unexpected baby news while editing a comment about his six children, referenced in a conversation. “Seven, actually. I just had a baby,” he told ET Canada at the time. A rep for the actor later confirmed to Fox News Digital that he welcomed a new member to his family. CO-STAR OF ROBERT DE NIRO REVEALS THE MOTHER OF HIS 7TH BABY De Niro’s co-star Kim Cattrall revealed the mother’s identity as Chen. “God bless him. His partner, Tiffany, is such a beautiful woman. She came to the set once with her family and watched the shoot, and she was gorgeous and adorable. And I’m happy for both of them,” she added. The “Sex and the City” actress told “Extra” at the premiere of their new movie, “About My Father.” De Niro has been linked to Chen since 2021. They met on the set of his 2015 film “The Intern,” but didn’t enter into a relationship until many years later. Alfalah shared a photo with Pacino on Instagram in April as they browsed a friend’s art gallery in New York – the first photo of the couple to feature on his social media grid. Earlier this month, D’Angelo posted rare photos of their kids and reflected on her “unique” relationship with Pacino. “My story with Al began 27 years ago, two artists met and fell in love. We lived together for seven years, had two children, broke up, but continued our journey as co-parents – and have come to share our lives with a deeper kind of intimacy, honesty and acceptance than a ‘traditional’ relationship would have allowed (at least for us),” D’Angelo captioned video compilation. Beverly admitted she was “deeply in love” with Pacino and was “one hundred percent”, but the couple never married. They welcomed twins Olivia and Anton in 2001 and separated in 2004. “As for me and Al, it’s a unique and deep friendship between two artists that endures to this day, through thick and thin, 27 years now doing it our own way, and voila,” she said. Beverly D’Angelo and Al Pacino at the premiere of The Insider, New York, New York, November 1999. (Photo by Steve Eichner/Getty Images) She was married to Italian Duke Lorenzo Salviati when she met Pacino and unexpectedly fell in love with him. Salviati wasn’t jealous when she revealed her newfound love, but was rather angry that she was interested in an actor. After explaining that it was actually the ‘Scent of a Woman’ star who claimed her heart, Salviati said, “‘Al Pacino, he’s fantastic. I love him. We’re getting a divorce!'” Learn more from FOX News

