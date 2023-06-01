Maverick Entertainment Celebrates 25 Years of Promoting Black Voices in Film and TV | Business

Vow to continue showcasing the next generation of black filmmakers
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Maverick Entertainment, a leading independent studio specializing in black cinema distribution, is proud to announce the successful completion of its 25th year. The company has come a long way since its inception in 1997, and its anniversary marks a significant milestone and recommitment to our mission.
The theme of promoting and uplifting black creatives has been a constant anchor for Maverick throughout its journey. From its humble beginnings as a small operation to its current status as a powerhouse in the film industry, Maverick has always recognized the importance of patience and persistence in succeeding and uplifting black storytellers.
As the company looks back on its accomplishments, it prides itself on its ability to serve as a platform for black artists to showcase their talents and stories. Over the years, Maverick has worked with many talented filmmakers and actors, providing them with the resources and support they need to bring their visions to life while staying outside of their creative process.
As the company looks forward to the next 25 years, it remains committed to its mission to promote black cinema and help launch the careers of future black filmmakers. With the film industry changing rapidly, Maverick is poised to adapt and continue its tradition of excellence in independent film distribution.
Founder and CEO Doug Schwab said, “We are grateful for the support of our fans and collaborators, who have helped us make Maverick the studio it is today. We are excited about the future of black cinema and look forward to discovering and nurturing the next generation of talented filmmakers.”
With a commitment to showcasing compelling stories and talent from the black community, Maverick has cemented its place in the film industry and looks forward to an even brighter future where we will continue to uplift and promote black creatives, storytellers and the next generation of filmmakers. . This year, we are proud to unveil an incredible lineup of upcoming feature film productions and acquisitions that will uplift and inspire audiences around the world.
Directed by the talented Reginae Carter, “Boxed In” delves into the complexities of life, and “Boxed In 2” was lit, with production wrapping in Atlanta this month. Compelling courtroom drama “Women of the Jury,” a modern jury drama from the perspective of black women, stars the phenomenal Angela Whyte (Black Chyna) alongside Erica Pinkett, Alexis Walker and Drew Sidora, while the “Soulful and Funny” series with Crystal Powell, combines soul food and thunderous comedy. The significant acquisition “The Legend of Glynn Turman” pays homage to the revered actor’s extraordinary career. Finally, the delicious romantic comedy “The Comeback” celebrates black love with the radiant couple of Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones, which will hit screens later this year.
About Maverick Entertainment
Founded in 1997, Maverick Entertainment remains the premier distributor of niche and urban content. Maverick has released over 1,200 films over the past 25 years and controls the world’s largest library of Black Cinema feature films.
In addition to funding and producing originals, Maverick releases over 100 films a year and distributes physically and digitally worldwide to a growing list of platform partners.
For more information, visit https://www.maverickentertainment.cc/.
