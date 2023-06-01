Naseeruddin Shah mocks ‘immature’ Bollywood stars for having entourages: ‘They like to make a statement, like a shahenshah’





Actor Naseeruddin Shah reflected recent comments by his wife, actor Ratna Pathak Shah, about stars and their entourage. He said he found such behavior “immature.” In an interview, the veteran actor said he never felt the need to have a team of assistants around him and relied on just one manager his entire career.

In an interview with Film Companion, Naseerudin was asked if he agrees with what his wife recently said about stars being heavily dependent on those around them. He said it was like a show of force more than anything. “I don’t see the need to have these people around me, I’ve never done that. Shabana, earlier in my career, was advising me to get a PR guy, and I said: ‘Why? I don’t need a PR guy. I can handle my PR, I don’t really care anyway.'” He added: “I didn’t have a personal makeup artist for many years, until it became…I was doing several movies at the same time, all the movies I’d rather forget, sometimes two shifts a day, traveling from Alibaug to Madh Island and back, that sort of thing. So I realized that I couldn’t have a different makeup artist every time. I focused on this person, Jairaj, who was an assistant to one of the makeup artists. He’s been with me ever since, he’s even my manager now, and he’s the only one I need. Stars like to make a “statement” when they arrive, the actor said. “It will be like the ‘shahenshah’ is coming, ‘hoshiyar’… I don’t consider myself a star, and I find the behavior of stars to be rather immature,” he said, mimicking the arrival of a star on set. Previously, also in an interview with Film Companion, Ratna had noticed about the “dumb” practice of having large entourages, and said it only makes a person more “egocentric”. She said: “I’ve seen actors on the plane not even asking for a cup of coffee. The coffee is brought by an assistant, the assistant opens the cup, the actor takes a sip, returns it to the assistant. What you are? A 3 month old? That you can’t even hold a cup? That level of addiction?

