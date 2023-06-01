North Hollywood parents boycott school’s Pride assembly, say subject matter inappropriate for children under ten

A California parent is upset that their child’s school is holding a Pride assembly, telling Fox News Digital that the school district shouldn’t be teaching minors LGBTQ content.

Manuk, a father of four, said teaching about LGBTQ issues “is not an appropriate subject for people under the age of ten”.

“Actually, I should be teaching them birds and bees, so to speak, not school. School’s job is to teach them reading, writing and algebra,” he said. said Manuk.

Manuk is part of a group of North Hollywood parents who started an Instagram account to boycott the Pride assembly held at Saticoy Elementary School.

Manuk told Fox News Digital that when parents in the North Hollywood community learned the school was having a Pride assembly, they banned together to raise awareness of the event.

They created an Instagram account called Saticoy Elementary Parents to update other parents and the community on their protest schedule.

“The group on Instagram is just to have easy access to all of our parents to make sure they get the messages we want to send outside to our parents instead of seeing them one-on-one,” Manuk said.

Last week, the group encouraged other ‘outraged’ parents, ‘who share conservative values’ to keep their children home from school on the day of the rally in protest.

“Warning: PROTEST IS JUNE 2! We need help! We need signs! We need everyone to come!” Saticoy Elementary Parents wrote on the Instagram post caption.

The group alleges the students will watch a video that says “some kids have 2 moms, some have 2 dads.”

“This sparked outrage among parents, with many of them emailing/calling LAUSD officials complaining about the day and protesting by not taking their children to school that day” , the band wrote in their post.

In another Instagram post the band claimed “we are obligated to talk about matters that should not burden our children for many years to come”.

“Keep your kids home on June 2! We are parents of elementary school children, who have the right to introduce sexually explicit subject matter at our discretion,” the post read.

Local news outlet Fox 11 Los Angeles reported how the assembly will include a reading from “The Big Big Book of Families” which talks about diversity and “all kinds of families”.

Manuk said parents like him have been pushed away.

He clarified that the boycott was not aimed at the LGBTQ community, saying “it’s not a hateful protest against LGBTQ people.” Rather, the boycott is directed against LAUSD because they believe the school district is exposing their children to subjects at too early an age.

Additionally, Manuk added that residents of Glendale and Burbank as well as members of the LGBTQ community are also joining residents of North Hollywood “because a lot of people don’t agree with the school’s decision to teach our kids about LGBTQ.”

“I’ll be happy to talk to him about the birds and the bees – Two bees and two birds – All at my own pace, in my comfort zone – That’s it,” he said. “This strike is against LAUSD, not against LGBTQ people. And all the hate messages we get from the LGBTQ community are ridiculous. I mean, we have mothers who are afraid to be on camera, watching every times over their shoulder because they are getting hate messages. Women are getting hate messages about this protest, and we don’t even hate it online. It’s purely against LAUSD.

LAUSD did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The school district gave Fox 11 a statement saying how the district “encourages everyone” to be respectful and is open to parents reaching out for more information.

“Los Angeles Unified is committed to creating a safe and inclusive learning environment that embraces the diversity of the communities we serve. The District encourages all members of our school communities to treat each other with respect, kindness, and compassion so that our students can be self-reliant to achieve their greatest potential,” the district said in a statement. “As part of our commitment to school communities, our schools regularly discuss the diversity of the families we serve and the importance of inclusion. As part of our engagement with school communities, our schools regularly discuss the diversity of the families we serve and the importance of inclusion. This remains an active discussion with our school communities, and we remain committed to continuing to engage with families on this important topic. Families are always encouraged to discuss important topics with their children and families can also contact their schools for more information. information about school programs or activities. »