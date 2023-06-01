Actor John Beasley dies: Veteran actor John Beasley, who appeared in TV drama ‘Everwood’, dies aged 79

Actor John Beasley attends the finale episode wrap party for TV Land’s new sitcom ‘The Soul Man’ at CBS Studios on July 27, 2012 in Studio City, California.

OMAHA, Neb. — John Beasley, the veteran actor who played a nice school bus driver on the TV drama “Everwood” and appeared in dozens of films dating back to the 1980s, has died. He was 79 years old.

Beasley died Tuesday after a “brief and unexpected illness” at a hospital in his hometown of Omaha, his manager, Don Spradlin, said.

Beasley played an assistant coach in the 1993 football movie “Rudy” and a retired preacher in 1997’s “The Apostle,” co-starred and directed by Robert Duvall.

On television, Beasley was the father of Cedric the Entertainer in the TV Land comedy “The Soul Man” and then starred for four seasons alongside Treat Williams in the WB’s “Everwood.”

More recently, Beasley had bit parts in the Showtime drama “Your Honor,” starring Bryan Cranston, and “The Mandalorian,” an offshoot of Star Wars on Disney+.

For more than a dozen years he ran the John Beasley Theater and Workshop in Omaha, where he was born in 1943.

“Being a working artist is the highest calling, and I enjoy wherever that takes me,” Beasley told the American Theater publication last year.

He is survived by Judy, his wife of 58 years; two sons, Michael and Tyrone; and six grandchildren, including Malik Beasley, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA veteran paid tribute to his grandfather on Instagram.

“To the man who put the Beasleys on the map,” he wrote.

Disney is the parent company of this resort.