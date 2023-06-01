Active weather pattern continues with daily showers and thunderstorms









JACKSON, Wyo. An active start to summer has taken hold in northwest Wyoming over the past 10 days with showers and thunderstorms developing daily. This trend is likely to continue for the foreseeable future as we head into June.

The large-scale model currently shows a strong ridge of high pressure over the Great Plains extending into Canada. Meanwhile, weakening low pressure areas have slowly moved westward into the United States from the Pacific, drawing in subtropical moisture.

The amount of atmospheric water vapor entering the central and northern Rockies is above average for this time of year. Increased humidity combined with strong solar radiation and relatively warm temperatures have allowed the atmosphere to destabilize each day, contributing to an increase in thunderstorm activity.

We will be essentially on a rinse and repeat pattern for at least the next week (and likely beyond) with subtle daily variations in shower/thunderstorm chance, overcast, lightning frequency and amounts of rain. But overall, lightning activity and precipitation will be higher than usual during the first one to two weeks of June.

While showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop daily, the most active time is expected to be Friday through Sunday (sorry weekend warriors) with high humidity levels expected to contribute to showers and thunderstorms. more widespread thunderstorms.

Generally speaking, showers and thunderstorms will be more likely during the afternoon and early evening over the next week. However, showers (and a slight chance of thunderstorms) will also be possible at times overnight and into the morning, with the best chance of this “out of hours” activity expected over the weekend.

Rainfall amounts will be random each day in this type of pattern, but significant rainfall amounts are expected to accumulate over time over the next week with generally wetter than average conditions for early June.

Despite the frequent bouts of rain and thunderstorms, no major cold front should move in next week. At the same time, increased cloud cover will have a moderating effect on temperatures, both in terms of daytime highs and nighttime lows in the valleys.

Highs on Wednesday hit 70 degrees in the valley with similar temperatures expected on Thursday. Friday through Sunday highs will be in the 60s as cloud cover increases. Lows generally range from the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

During the first half of next week, temperatures could warm slightly with highs in the 60s above 70 degrees.

For perspective, the average highs in the first week of June are around 70 and the average lows are in the mid-30s, so we won’t be too far off the average on any given day.

May Recap and Snow and Fire Season Update

May ended our six-month streak of below average temperatures and featured a rapid shift to mild conditions after a long, cold winter. Temperatures ended up being 2.3 F warmer than the long-term average, with an average high (as of May 2023) of 65.8 F and an average low of 34.1 F.

The highest temperature for the month was 21°C on May 21, and the lowest temperature for the month was 25°F on May 1. The high temperature in Jackson hit 70°F on 11 occasions.

Our average maximum in May 2023 was 19.1 degrees warmer than the average maximum in April 2023. Typically, the difference between the average maximums in April and May is 10 degrees, indicating how close we are rapidly changed from late winter to spring conditions.

May was also drier than average across Teton County, despite an active end to the month. Frequent showers and thunderstorms resulted in humid conditions at the end of the month, while the first three weeks of the month were mild and dry with only occasional light showers.

One thing we haven’t seen in May, and usually see at least once, are strong frontal systems that produce more widespread and regular precipitation, along with cool temperatures and snow in the mountains. Rendezvous Bowl at 9,580 feet received just 2 inches of snow in May, compared to a 15-year average of 32 inches.

Believe it or not, snow depth at Rendezvous Bowl Plot and Grand Targhee Snotel is actually below average for late May based on data from the previous 15 years. So while this was a significant year for snowfall, May’s mild conditions contributed to higher than usual snowmelt rates, although snowmelt-related flooding did not been a widespread problem.

As we head into summer, the moisture from heavy winter snowfall along with the upcoming outlook for steady showers and overall wet conditions should help with wildfire potential. Of course, this also depends on the actual weather we experience in mid-summer, as hot and dry conditions in July and August could theoretically lead to a more active fire season in late summer.

What about the smoke? We have already seen a brief puff of smoke from the wildfires in northern Alberta about two weeks ago. Fortunately, northern Alberta typically experiences its rainy season during the summer months after its spring fire season.

For the rest of the summer, if we see smoke, it is more likely to come from the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia. This region has experienced near to below average winter snowfall and recently experienced one of its warmest Mays on record, with above average temperatures expected to continue into June.

California, on the other hand, has just had a year of record snow and spring temperatures have been near or below average, with frequent downpours also impacting the Sierra Nevada mountain range and northern California. recently. So if we see smoke this summer, it’s more likely to come from the Northwest and less likely to come from California.

Alan Smith, Meteorologist

