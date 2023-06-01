How much do people love reality TV? | Entertainment

By Richard Jenkins via SWNS
According to research, half of reality TV fans are so devoted to the series they watch that they consider some cast members to be part of their own family.
A poll of 2,000 adults, who watch the genre, found that 27% have debated with their real-life partners about how much reality TV they watch.
Almost half (45%) have followed their beloved personalities’ travels for five years or more, with 47% admitting they feel like family as a result.
And more than one in 10 (11%) think they know more facts about their favorite reality TV personality than their own partner.
Among the top 10 favorite shows are ‘The Great British Bake Off’, ‘Below Deck’ and ‘Made in Chelsea’, with 40% of viewers enjoying the genre because it’s easy.
Others love reality TV because they can turn off their minds and relax (33%) and it makes them laugh (30%), while 27% simply love the drama.
The top genres of shows are cooking (31%), such as “Top Chef”, true crime (26%) and dating (26%), including “Love Island”.
This research was commissioned by Hayu, the all-real-life streaming service from NBCUniversal (NBCU).
Hendrik McDermott, MD EMEA Networks, Hayu and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCU said: Reality TV is a genre that evokes a huge passion that at its core is about relationships, what makes them and what breaks them. , be it “The Real Housewives”, “Under Deck” or “Top Chef” franchises, “Vanderpump Rules” or “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”.
It keeps audiences coming back for more.
His escape from the reality of life, a moment to take a moment for yourself and an opportunity to relax, and the results clearly showed that.
Other reasons people love the genre include the escape from everyday life (26%) and the personalities so different from people they know in real life (17%).
While 13% appreciate personalities saying and doing things they would never do.
But 15% of 25-34 year olds find career inspiration in reality TV, as some shows offer insight into other forms of employment than they currently have.
It also emerged that 31% feel that their life is not as interesting as that of their favorite reality TV shows.
However, a sassy 43% think other people would be interested in a show about their life.
Among those interviewed via OnePoll14% admit almost half of their weekly TV consumption is reality TV – and 37% said they would be very unlikely to stop watching altogether.
Hendrik McDermott added: Hayu is the birthplace of reality TV with hundreds of shows and thousands of episodes available the same day as in the US.
There are no spoilers and there is no waiting, which we know is essential for subscribers who want to see their favorite content first.
It’s great to see that some shows inspire people to explore different career options.
And we understand why some TV personalities almost feel like family.
THE BRITS’ 20 FAVORITE REALITY SHOWS:
- England has an incredible talent
- The Great British Bake Off
- Chef
- The apprentice
- the island of love
- Married at First Sight (including Australia, UK, US, etc.)
- Below Deck (including Below Med Deck, Below Sailboat Deck, Below Deck Below Deck)
- best boss
- Made in Chelsea
- The Real Housewives franchise (including Beverly Hills, New York, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, etc.)
- Masters in Interior Design with Alan Carr
- Catfish
- keeping up with the Kardashians
- The single person
- The only way is Essex
- RuPauls Drag Race
- teen mom
- Shine
- Project track
- The real world