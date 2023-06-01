Entertainment
This is how Bollywood wears holographic and iridescent fashion
Fun and futuristic, the holographic fashion trend has seeped into our trending cycle thanks to its OTT quotient. While blinding eccentricities may turn most of us mortals off, a few Bollywood celebrities have managed to tame the trend, creating pared-down versions that are relatively replicable.
From Kriti Sanon and Bhumi Pednekar to Janhvi Kapoor, the glittery holographic trend certainly warrants some of our attention for successfully bringing us into the glamorous corner. Let’s take a look at how these celebrities have styled the trend.
Wearing internationally acclaimed brand Kanika Goyal, the iridescent bomber and bodycon ensemble is a fun little throwback to the year 2000 due to her bratz style and slicked back hair. Although the pattern runs throughout the room, there is this sense of order that frees it from going overboard aesthetically.
Janhvi Kapoor
Making a strong case for mermaid-core with an iridescent tie-dye game, Janhvi Kapoor’s penchant for taking things up a notch is nothing new. Whimsical and ethereal, stylist Priyanka Kapadia knows how to work her magic.
Tamannaah Bhatia
Space Age called, they want their loyal residents back! Shaping this Dolce and Gabbana piece rooted in futurism, the sculptural, fitted cut makes it a standout piece. With a corset-like bodice and sharp yokes, the apparel construction team is the real MVP here.
Bhumi Pednekar
For ELLE India’s sustainability awards, Bhumi Pednekar’s custom mesh saree from Bloni was made from recycled metal that can be melted down and regenerated further. Putting a distinctive spin on this holographic glitter trend, this one is our favorite on the list.
kareena kapoor khan
For Lakm Fashion Week finale, Kareena Kapoor starred as Monisha Jaising in a long accordion pleated holographic dress in 2018. Can we credit this particular moment in the Bollywood timeline as the reason why this trend is surge in the consumer market? I think we absolutely can. The Bebo factor was also a big addition, no doubt.
