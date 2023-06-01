A Los Angeles jury on Wednesday found actor Danny Masterson guilty of raping two women at his California home in the early 2000s, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascn announced after the verdict. The jury was deadlocked on a third count of rape.
’70s Actor Danny Masterson Found Guilty in New Rape Trial
Masterson has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty at both trials. Masterson’s defense told the court that he had consensual sex with the women. Prosecutors told jurors Masterson drugged the women’s drinks so he could rape them and used his influence in the Church of Scientology to avoid consequences for years.
We would like to express our gratitude to the three women who came forward and courageously shared their experiences. Their courage and strength have been an inspiration to all of us, Gascn said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. While we are disappointed that the jury did not convict on all counts, we respect their decision. Jury verdicts in this case were undoubtedly elusive and we thank the jurors for their service.
Masterson’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Masterson was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs, according to The Associated Press. The actor’s wife, Bijou Phillips, sobbed as he was taken away. The sentence is set for August 4.
The verdict comes after a years-old investigation and an initial quashed trial. The first trial, where three alleged survivors gave detailed testimony, ended in a deadlocked jury. A new trial began May 17, in which experts were allowed to testify about Church of Scientology policies, and prosecutors were able to openly tell the jury that the women filing the charges had been drugged by Masterson.
The 47-year-old man was arrested and charged in 2020 after a three-year investigation into a rare #MeToo-era celebrity prosecution.
After starring as Hyde on That 70s Show for eight years alongside Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace, Masterson enjoyed a career renaissance when he joined Netflix’s The Ranch in 2016. The following year, after HuffPost’s publication an article Netflix critic amid rape allegations against Masterson, he was fired from the show.
Masterson has been accused to rape three different women between 2001 and 2003.
The three accusers said the alleged rapes took place at his home in Hollywood Hills, Calif., and that they and Masterson belonged to the Church of Scientology when the alleged crimes occurred.
The first accuser allegedly stopped at Mastersons’ home in 2003 to retrieve keys when he allegedly gave her an alcoholic beverage, according to a brief filed by the Los Angeles County Prosecutors’ Office and got by the New York Times. She soon felt ill and disoriented, and he raped her in her bedroom, according to the memoir.
The second accuser, a model and ex-girlfriend of Mastersons, testified at the first trial that Masterson raped her twice in 2001, despite only being charged with one alleged instance. She said she woke up to find him sexually assaulting her. It was the rape count on which the jury was deadlocked, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The third accuser had met Masterson through the Church of Scientology. She testified that in 2003, the actor invited her to his home. She said she was clear to him that she didn’t want to have sex, but he persuaded her to enter his hot tub, where she said he raped her.
The three accusers, who are no longer members of the Church of Scientology, said the organization discouraged them from reporting the rapes, according to the New York Times.
The church was part of both lawsuits. At the start of the new trial, an alleged victim accused a witness Scientology lawyer of intimidation in his testimony. She said a lawyer who worked for Scientology looked at her with a really dead look, according to local media.
In a statement, the Church of Scientology said the district attorney had an anti-Scientology agenda and unwittingly focused his prosecution on religion and Church fabrications in hopes of prejudicing the jury and ignite bigotry.
The Church of Scientology also said it has no policy prohibiting or discouraging members from reporting the criminal conduct of anyone, Scientologist or not, to law enforcement.
The outrageous claims about the church are complete fabrications, church officials previously said in a statement. The harassment allegations are nothing more than an attempt to seize money in a parallel civil suit filed by Jane Does. Every instance of alleged church harassment has been debunked.
Masterson had been released on bail and was accompanied by friends and family at both trials.
Judge Charlaine Olmedo, who presided over both trials, ruled at the retrial that prosecutors could tell the jury directly that the three accusers had been drugged, according to the AP.
At the retrial, the judge also allowed experts to testify about Scientology, which was denied at the first trial.
