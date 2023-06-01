



Rap icon Tupac Shakur will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the organization announced Wednesday. Shakur’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, will accept the honor on behalf of the entertainer June 7 on Hollywood Boulevard. Shakur’s star will be posted in the “Recording” category. Radio personality Big Boy will host the event. The ceremony will take place on June 7 at 10:30 a.m.

Watch the live stream on https://t.co/XhICVh9yXQ #Walk of Fame pic.twitter.com/MCYyyGKOtw — Ana Martinez (@wofstargirl) May 31, 2023 “Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet and revolutionary,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement. “This iconic artist continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come.” “As a Los Angeles star, the Tupac star will surely be added to the list of most visited stars,” added Martinez. The “California Love” rapper, who was murdered in 1996 at the age of 25, had a successful music and film career, influencing the hip-hop genre and garnering a global fanbase. He has sold over 75 million records worldwide and his albums “All Eyez on Me” and “Greatest Hits” have been certified Diamond. The rapper has found more success as an actor. He starred to critical acclaim in such films as ‘Juice’, ‘Poetic Justice’, ‘Above The Rim’, ‘Gridlock’d’ and ‘Gang Related’. Shakur was also recognized as an activist who championed the rights of black Americans through his music and art. A docuseries called “Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur,” which was released last month on FX and Hulu, details Shakur’s life, including the influence his mother, Afeni, had on Shakur. . Series director Allen Hughes will also be present at the unveiling next week. Earlier this month, Shakur was honored by Oakland, Calif., whose city council voted to rename a street “Tupac Shakur Way”. Fans can live stream the unveiling of the star, who will be the 2,758th star on the Walk of Fame, at 10:30 a.m. PT on walkoffame.com. New trends Simrin Singh Simrin Singh is a social media producer and trending content writer for CBS News.

