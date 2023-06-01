TicketManager expands its presence in Europe with an office in London





LONDON AND LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 1, 2023– TicketManager, the leader in live event and ticket management services, is expanding its operations internationally, opening an office in London to serve the needs of sports and entertainment marketers in Britain and Europe continental. This press release is multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531006035/en/ Sports and events industry veterans Brett Cahn and Alvin Chang, who left TicketManagers offices in Southern California and New York, are leading the charge to bring ticket management and events to UK and European brands and rights holders. Having worked with many multinational companies and international events, including the Olympics and FIFA World Cup tournaments, we are well placed to partner directly with UK and European marketers by providing them with the same tools which are used successfully every day by our hundreds of North Americans. based customers, Chang said. Cahn added: No matter where they do business, corporate ticket owners and sports and event partners are looking for convenient and powerful technology to manage everything from invitations and credentials to ensuring tickets get through. to the right people at the right time without any waste. TicketManager has been enabling its customers in the United States and Canada to do all of this for nearly two decades. TicketManager will bring unprecedented ticket management innovation to the UK and European markets, including the company’s partnerships with major players in the ticketing and corporate events industry, such as Ticketmaster. Plus, TicketManager works within the apps customers are already using, including Salesforce, making it easy for businesses of all sizes to manage, analyze, and use business tickets while driving better performance and ensuring compliance. We are excited and ready to help UK and European brands and properties take control of their sports and entertainment investments and achieve a better return on investment,” said Tony Knopp, co-founder and CEO of TicketManager. We have been supporting global trade for over a decade and are delighted to have our team on the ground, full time, in Europe, working with our customers and partners. About Ticket Manager: TicketManager is a leading event and guest management platform that enables businesses to facilitate guest entertainment and increase ROI. It provides convenient and simple technology to manage corporate sports and entertainment tickets, create exceptional customer lifecycle experiences, and report on the effectiveness of all engagements in real time. TicketManager is the choice of over 500 globally recognized companies like Verizon, FedEx, Adidas, Anheuser-Busch, Nissan and Mastercard, as well as hundreds of professional and college teams from the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and NCAA. TicketManager is based in Calabasas, CA with six offices around the world that manage and automate over 30 million invitations, registrations and tickets each year. For more information, visit https://www.ticketmanager.com. See the source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531006035/en/ CONTACT: Media Contact Paul Kim, ticket manager +1 (818) 698-3616 [email protected] KEYWORD: EUROPE USA UK NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER SPORTS GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT BASKETBALL BASEBALL DIGITAL MARKETING SPORTS FOOTBALL ENTERTAINMENT CONTENT MARKETING EVENTS/CONCERTS APPS/APPS MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS SOFTWARE FOOTBALL GENERAL SPORTS SOURCE: Ticket Manager Copyright BusinessWire 2023. PUBLISHED: 06/01/2023 02:00 AM/DISC: 06/01/2023 02:01 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531006035/en

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yourvalley.net/stories/ticketmanager-expands-presence-to-europe-with-london-office,399367 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos