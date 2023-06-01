News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood reminds the community and region of parking information related to WeHo Pride during WeHo Pride Weekend, June 2-4, 2023. Permit parking requirements are waived for the weekend WeHo Pride from Friday, June 2 at 4 p.m. to Monday, June 5 at 7 a.m., however parking meters will be in effect throughout the weekend. Drivers can anticipate increased traffic and travel times; please plan to use alternate routes depending on street and facility closures. Please note that Santa Monica Boulevard will be closed over the weekend to both directions and during the closings for the WeHo Pride Parade on Sunday, June 4, 2023, there will be limited access to cross Santa Monica Boulevard for those looking to drive around the city or access car parks. Participants from WeHo Pride Weekend festivities are encouraged to respect West Hollywood city limits when parking; if parking takes place in the City of Los Angeles and/or the City of Beverly Hills, all parking restrictions for those cities must be observed. Limited paid public parking near the WeHo Pride site in and around West Hollywood Park may be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Pacific Design Center, located at 8687 Melrose Avenue; Kings Road parking structure, located at 8383 Santa Monica Boulevard; and the Hancock Parking Structure, located at 901 Hancock Avenue. The City of West Hollywood will activate its annual report pride tower free shuttle service during the #WeHoPride weekend for those wishing to park farther from the WeHo Pride site and jump on the Cityline or The pickup free shuttles. More information is available at https://go.wehopride.com/3qfnasc. Pride enthusiasts can also take one of the many Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) bus routes that connect to West Hollywood. A guide to bus routes and operating hours is available at www.metro.net. WeHo Pride Weekend (June 2-4) will include a free WeHo Pride Street Fair representing a wide range of LGBTQ community groups for visibility, expression and celebration; the Women’s Freedom Festival; the annual Dyke March; Friday night at OUTLOUD; OUTLOUD @ WeHo Pride Music Festival; the WeHo Pride Parade; a wide range of community group programs throughout Pride Month; a Pride Pickleball tournament the weekend of June 24-25, and a free Lesbian Speakers Series/Summer Sounds combo talk and concert at Plummer Park on June 25 featuring Grammy-nominated openly omnisexual singer/songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins . The 40-day WeHo Pride Arts Festival (May 22-June 30) is taking place at various West Hollywood locations, as well as selected online programming. WeHo Pride details can be found on the #WeHoPride website www.wehopride.com and @wehopride on instagram And Facebook and there’s an interactive WeHo Pride map with details on closures, events, lineup and more at http://map.wehopride.com. For more information about WeHo Pride, please contact the City of West Hollywood Event Services Division at [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date news and events, follow the City of West Hollywood @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the City’s meetings and events calendar. city ​​on www.weho. org/calendar. For reporters and members of the media seeking additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

