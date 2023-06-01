Managing Insects and Diseases in the Garden | News, Sports, Jobs





A little prevention goes a long way to minimizing insect and disease problems in the garden. Use a holistic approach known as Plant Health Care to manage your ornamental and edible gardens. It starts with proper plant selection and maintenance and ends with using the most environmentally friendly controls when problems arise. Start by selecting plants suited to the growing conditions. Adapt your plants to the light, soil and other growing conditions in your garden. You’ll have healthier plants that require less ongoing care and are less prone to pests, which will help increase your gardening success. Research and purchase the most pest resistant plants available. Garden phlox and lemon balm are frequently attacked by powdery mildew. Shop for mildew resistant varieties like Backlight with white flowers, Glamor Girl with warm coral pink flowers, and the Ka-Pow series which comes in a variety of colors. Look for mildew-resistant varieties of lemon balm like the Sugar Buzz series in shades of lavender, pink, and red, and the compact Balmy series to reduce the risk of this disease. Provide proper care throughout the growing season. Water thoroughly and only as needed to encourage a deep, robust root system better able to absorb needed nutrients and water. Apply water directly to the soil and early in the morning to reduce the risk of disease and water loss through evaporation. Mulch the soil surface with shredded leaves and evergreen needles to conserve moisture, suppress weeds and improve the soil. This task alone offers many benefits for you and your plants. Avoid over-fertilization. Excess nitrogen promotes lush succulent growth that is more susceptible to insects and disease and can interfere with flowering and fruiting. Check the plants regularly and throughout the season for any signs of insects and disease. Look on the upper and lower surface of the leaves and along the stems. It is much easier to treat a small insect population or pull out a few diseased leaves than trying to control large pest populations. Correctly identify the pest. Most insects, over 97%, are good guys that pollinate our plants, eat insect pests and help compost plant waste. Knowing the right from the wrong and the wrong of those who are simply boring can save you time, money and frustration. Consult your university extension’s website, local botanical gardens, and other horticultural professionals for help diagnosing and treating problems. And if control is needed, look for eco-friendly options. A thorough cleaning is often sufficient to reduce insect and disease problems to a tolerable level. Spraying the plants with a strong stream of water to dislodge aphids and mites, dropping problematic insects into a box of soapy water, or removing spotted leaves may be sufficient. Use barriers like floating blankets to prevent damage from cabbage worms and bean beetles. University research has shown that with proper timing, these products can also help reduce the risk of squash vine borer, squash bugs, and cucumber bacterial wilt. If you opt for chemical control, look for an organic or most environmentally friendly product labeled for disease or pest management. As always, read and follow label directions for the best and safest results. Taking a holistic approach allows you to work with nature to grow a beautiful, productive garden. Melinda Myers has written over 20 books on gardening, including the recent Midwest Gardener’s Handbook, 2nd Edition, and Small Space Gardening. She animates Les Grands Parcours “How to Grow Anything” instant video and DVD series and the nationally broadcast television and radio show Melinda’s Garden Moment. Myers is a columnist and editor for Birds & Blooms magazine and her website is www.MelindaMyers.com. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

