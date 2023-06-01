Actor Julia Roberts slammed as ‘disgusting’





Hollywood saw quite a big shift in the late 20th century as the industry moved from the studio system to a landscape where movie stars reigned supreme. As the industry moved closer and closer to the new millennium, this was becoming increasingly true, with the emergence of bona fide movie stars, such as Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey, Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp and Julia Roberts, who could sell a film with the mention of their name alone. Although Roberts was operating in the industry towards the end of the 1980s, she would not find real success until the dawn of the 1990s, opening her career on the big screen in great style with the release of A pretty woman in 1990. Earning a Best Leading Actress Oscar nomination for her charming role alongside Richard Gere, Roberts quickly became a household name. Three high-profile collaborations soon followed for Roberts as Hollywood tried to cash in on his success. First came Joel Schumacher, the same mind behind the 1987 vampire film lost boys, work with the young actor to Flatliners in 1990 before Steven Spielberg threw her in his Peter Pan follow up, Hang, alongside Robin Williams and Dustin Hoffman. Once Roberts had worked with Robert Altman during the 1992s The playerit was fair to say that she had become a sensation. It was shortly after this burst of success in the early 90s that Roberts was forced to endure one of her less pleasant collaborations, working with Nick Nolte on the 1994 film. I like problems. Starring an ambitious journalist working for Peter Brackett’s rival newspaper, played by Nick Nolte, the film tells the story of two competitive workaholics who are forced to join forces. Eventually, the pair bond as they are embroiled in a national scandal, though their strained initial relationship isn’t so fake, with Roberts and Nolte almost immediately taking a dislike to each other on set. Roberts also wasn’t tasked with keeping her frustrations to herself, telling The New York Times in 1993, from the moment I met him, we kind of gave each other a hard time, and naturally, we get angry. Continuing, she added: [While he can be] completely charming and very nice, he is also completely disgusting. He’s going to hate me for saying that, but he seems to go out of his way to push people away. It’s a kick. Nolte wasn’t too fond of Roberts either, although he later admitted Initiated: I mean, it was absurd what we went through. It was partly my fault and partly his. Julia got married at the start of this movie and it was one of those things that I just approached wrong. Take a look at the trailer for the fairly forgettable 1994 film below. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> The most popular {{#.}} {{#articles}} {{#title}} {{/title}} {{/articles}} {{/.}}

