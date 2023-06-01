Aspen Summer Words Announces Line of Craft Panel Series | Culture & Leisure





Aspen Words has announced the lineup for its 2023 Summer Words craft panel series. Taking place this year from June 19-22 at the Viewline Resort in Snowmass Village, the crafting speaker series will feature insights, inspiration and strategies from renowned Aspen Summer Words teachers, agents and editors. . Public passes cost $30 to access all five events in the series and can be purchased on the Aspen Words website. For participants of the Aspen Summer Words workshop, craft talks are included in the tuition fee. Members of the National Council also have free access to the panels. All panels will take place at the Viewline Resort Snowmass Conference Center (100 Elbert Lane). Doors open 15 minutes prior to panel start time. Parking is free in the municipal car parks adjacent to the hotel. The first panel on Monday, June 19, The State of the Publishing Industry, will feature panelists Millicent Bennett, Kirby Kim and Dana Murphy. The three publishing experts will talk about navigating the book business, offer advice on how to get published, and discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the industry today. It will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. On Wednesday, June 21, from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., Elements of a Great Beginning will focus on the question: how do you get an idea on the page and hook your readers in the process? Panelists Katie Kitamura and Joshua Mohr will discuss beginnings and offer tips for creating strong openings that will keep readers wanting to keep turning the page. Immediately following this panel on June 21 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. will be Structure: How to Maintain Momentum, which will cover how to avoid the dreaded, flaccid middle when writing a long piece of fiction or non-fiction. fiction, and character arcs and plotlines stall. Panelists Ashley C. Ford, Emily Raboteau, and Luis Alberto Urrea will share tips and best practices for moving the story forward. How to Create Unforgettable Endings, with guest speakers Alaya Dawn Johnson and Michelle Wildgen, will begin Thursday, June 22 from 3:15-4:00 p.m. Panelists will share tips on how to create an ending that resolves core conflicts and leaves satisfied readers. Last but not least is The Takeaway panel on June 22 from 4:15-5:30 p.m. As Summer Word Week draws to a close, workshop teachers will share insights into the lives of writing and how to keep the momentum going after participants return. Panelists include Claire Dederer, Major Jackson, Erin Entrada Kelly and Tom Perrotta. For more information on Summer Words or to purchase a craft panel series pass, visit aspenwords.org.

