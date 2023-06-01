When Madhavan’s wife supported him after Saala Khadoos failed | Bollywood

Over the past decade, R Madhavan has become both producer and director. The actor, who turns 53 on June 1, shared in an old interview how he faced tough times while producing the bilingual film Saala Khadoos. He was unable to take his family on vacation, but his wife Sarita Birje supported him throughout, even telling their son Vedaant Madhavan that they should stay home for his studies instead. R Madhavan with his wife Sarita and son Vedaant.

Madhavan hard times producing Saala Khadoos

The actor spent two years on Saala Khadoos which was released in Tamil as Irudhi Suttru. But he had a hard time convincing investors to take part in the project because they were sure of the director, Sudha Kongara, and the film’s star, newcomer Ritika Singh, who was a former practitioner of mixed martial arts. Eventually, he brought in his 3 Idiots director, Rajkumar Hirani, to help produce the Hindi version. When he went through hard times, Sarita told him that they would be fine even if they had to move into a smaller space.

How his wife Sarita supported him

In a 2016 interview with Indian Express, he explained how Sarita supported him during the making of Saala Khadoos. He said: “My wife supported me during those days. She told me that it wouldn’t matter even if we came back to that one-bedroom apartment in Mumbai that we left from. J saw my wife tell our son that we can’t go on vacation because he has to study but the truth was that I had no money because I had invested everything in the film.”

Madhavan’s recent works

Madhavan was last seen in the movie Dhokha: Round D Corner starring Khushali Kumar, Aparshakti Khurana and Darshan Kumar. He made his directorial debut with the biopic Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in which he played scientist Nambi Narayanan. The film was released in Tamil, Hindi and English last year. Suriya made an appearance in the Tamil version, while Shah Rukh Khan had an appearance in the Hindi and English versions.

The actor and his wife Sarita moved their base to Dubai because their son Vedaant could train there. Vedaant, who is a swimmer, has represented India in several competitions and won medals.