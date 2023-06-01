John Beasley, actor of Everwood and ‘The Soul Man’, dies at 79





John Beasley, known for his roles on TV shows such as WB Everwood and TV Lands The Soul Man, has died. He was 79 years old. Beasley died Tuesday after a brief and unexpected illness at a hospital in his hometown of Omaha, Neb., his manager, Don Spradlin, confirmed. Beasley’s previous work includes portraying Terry Halls’ father, Jesse, in the 1992 film The Mighty Ducks. He also portrayed Chris Vaughn Sr., the father of Dwayne The Rock Johnsons character, in the 2004 remake of Walking Tall. More importantly, Beasley is known for playing endearing bus driver Irv Harper on Greg Berlantis Everwood for four seasons. He was also a lead actor in The Soul Man, a sitcom in which he played Barton Moses Ballentine, the father of Cedric the Entertainers character Reverend Sherman Boyce. Beasley didn’t start playing until he was in his mid-40s. Before that, he worked for the Union Pacific Railroad. I knew these things would come, even when I was in college, he said American Theater at the end of last year. I dropped out early because I didn’t feel like I really needed a college degree to pursue what I wanted to do in life. In short, I worked. Last year, Beasley played elder Noah Calhoun in the Broadway-bound musical theatrical adaptation of The Notebook at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater. James Garner played the role in the 2004 film based on Nicholas Sparks’ 1996 novel. Beasley considered playing Calhoun the role of his life. To be a working artist is the highest calling, and I enjoy wherever that takes me, he told American Theater. If I never went to Broadway, I would still feel like I had a pretty successful career. Beasley has nearly 70 acting credits under his belt. In 2002 he founded the John Beasley Theater & Workshop to promote live theater in Omaha. Most recently, he had small roles in the Showtimes drama Your Honor, starring Bryan Cranston, and a Star Wars franchise favorite, the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Man, you know it’s part of life, but that doesn’t make it any easier, Beasley’s son Mike wrote in a tribute to his father on Facebook on Tuesday. I lost my best friend today. They say you should never meet your heroes because they’re not who you thought they were. It’s so wrong. My hero was my father. Thank you for everything. I hope I made you proud. I love you more. Michael Beasley is also an actor with a long list of credits. His most recent roles include Colonel Cheesesteak in Shazam Fury of the Gods, Uncle Calvin in Maxs Rap S and Mr. Marksby in the Apple+ drama Swagger. John Beasley is survived by Judy, his wife of 58 years; two sons, Michael and Tyrone; and six grandchildren, including Malik Beasley, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. Earlier this month, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt shared a video from the field of the Lakers game calling out John Beasley for something he said decades ago. Yo Beasley, I’m watching your grandson Malik right now, courtside, I remember when you told me on Everwood when he was 4, my grandson is going to play in the NBA. Well look at this, he’s here, Pratt says as he turns the camera to Malik who walks up in his Lakers uniform and says, What’s up Grandpa, I love you. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

