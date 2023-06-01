‘The Nerd’ connects through laughter

SEQUIM – Written by Larry Shue and first produced in 1981, ‘The Nerd’ has a reputation as one of the funniest plays ever written, according to Olympic Theater Arts, which promises director Ron Graham’s production will revel in this tradition.

The play runs over three weekends, from Friday to June 18, with screenings at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. The cost is $20 per ticket or $15 for students. Tickets are available at olympictheatrearts.org.

The two-act, seven-character play revolves around Willum Cubbert, a budding architect in Terre Haute, Ind.

Markus Parker, who holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in theater and film, plays Willum, in his first OTA role.

Willum was rescued in Vietnam by Rick Steadman but hadn’t met him before the play, which takes place in a carefully designed setting, an apartment Willum shares with his friends, hosted by set designer Tim Thorn and his team.

“Set design is always meant to create a background for the story,” Thorn said. “The function of the set, I always get it from the director, then I create the design that surrounds it. My philosophy on sets is that they have to make the audience believe they are where we say they are, then forget about it and focus on the story.

Graham said he laughs at every practice, and notes, “It’s a very funny show, with a very sweet message. This life is what happens when you make other plans.

OTA executive director David Herbelin, who plays the title character Rick, explained that the OTA programming committee chose the play because “they felt our community needed a good carefree laugh: something that anyone could just turn off their brains and smile for a night out.”

Casting Herbelin as the main character pays off in laughs, because he doesn’t hold back.

“The character really isn’t written as a typical nerd. He’s a buffoon, an innocent, an idiot, a pestilent, but not a nerd,” Herbelin said.

“You would expect a nerd to be someone you could teach in-depth information about a subject, any subject, even if it’s action figures. Rick has no of this knowledge.

Herbelin noted that Shue wrote dialogue in “The Nerd” with a Southern accent but is from Wisconsin.

“So the struggle in this role is how to play it honestly and true to the plot and the dialogue, which just happens to be against expectations,” Herbelin said.

“Audiences may expect a Fargo savant based on ‘nerd’ and ‘Wisconsin’, but they’ll get a southern jerk. Long story short, Larry Shue’s nerd is someone who has no social skills and which is a great pest. That’s why it’s so perfect that Dungeness Pest Control is the sponsor of this piece.

Herbelin said that while there’s a lot of fun for his character (Rick), there’s a lot of subtext for Willum and his housemates Axel and Tansy.

“If you’re careful enough, you can catch the unspoken connections that run through the room and lead to a shocking ending,” Herbelin said.

“Larry Shue has done a great job hinting at different meanings, but without pointing a big, bold nod at them. For some of them, it just gives you a hint, and that’s it.

Axel Hammond is played by Colby Thomas, a veteran of multiple OTA shows.

Deanna Eickhoff, who plays Tansy, said: “Ron is a wonderful director to work for. He has a clear artistic vision for the show which provides an excellent foundation for everyone’s collaborative effort.

Greg Bova plays Warnock Waldgrave, a potential Willum client, whom he characterizes as “a hard-nosed businessman who is singularly focused on his job.

“He’s used to being totally responsible for his surroundings and the people who work for him and therefore a perfect foil for the nerd, who torments him throughout the play,” Bova said of his character.

Bova, who retired after 43 years in the claims department of a major insurance company, said he had never been on stage in his life, ‘not even a school play “. He said his wife encouraged him to audition, as he had always wanted to try acting.

“[He] has a natural good sense of what to do most of the time on stage, but also watches others and learns from them,” Graham said of Bova.

Jennifer Saul, playing Celia Waldgrave, stepped in at the last moment for another actor who had to leave the production.

“I’ve worked with Jennifer before and knew she would fit in well,” Graham said. “Jenn came in after only having the script for a few days with more than half of her lines learned.”

Saul said: “The script is amazing and the actors deliver the lines in a way that I have to struggle not to break character laughing at the ridiculousness of the situations playing out. I look forward to the collective belly laugh from the audience, which is such a gift to our community. Laughing together creates bonds.

Child actor Paco Struve plays Warnock’s son, Thor. He has performed in at least five plays with OTA.

“[The play] is funny; I can trash the house,” Struve said.

“The entire cast has made it a truly collaborative effort with suggestions and feedback as they explore these characters,” Graham said. “I can watch, make an adjustment or a suggestion from time to time. Most of the time I just try to get out of their way and let them have their fun. And the more fun their characters have, the more fun the audience will have.

Emily Matthiessen is a reporter for the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is made up of Sound Publishing Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum. Contact her at [email protected].





