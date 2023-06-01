Actor found dead in trunk buried under his home in Brazil asked suspect to help him get on TV

A Brazilian actor found dead in a wooden chest buried in an outbuilding had begged his suspicious friend to help him land a role on a soap opera so he could fulfill his grandparents’ dream.

In an audio message obtained by Rio de Janeiro police investigating the murder, Jefferson Machado asked Bruno de Souza if he could say a good word for him to TV Globo.

“Yesterday my grandfather, 98, and my grandmother, 92, asked to call you,” the late actor, 44, said in the post. ‘My grandfather said, ‘Son, will it take a long time to make a soap opera? Because grandpa is old and wanted to see you on TV.

The audio message comes just days after authorities in Rio de Janeiro named de Souza as a suspect in the death of Machado, whose body was dug from a hole six feet below the property on May 22.

The buried chest was pulled from the ground by civil police officers in Rio de Janeiro on Monday

De Souza has not yet been charged or arrested for the murder of Machado, who was found in the trunk with his hands and feet bound, a telephone wire wrapped around his neck and a piece of cloth stuffed in his mouth.

Machado, whose last acting role came in the Record 2022 soap opera, “Reis,” told de Souza he had thought about calling her, but was instead texting her because he wanted to give him space as he was mourning the recent loss. of his grandmother and his mother.

He acknowledged how ‘special’ Rodrigues was because he had helped him in the past.

‘Bruno don’t abandon me. You give me strength,” Machado said. “I wanted to go (about it) right away so my grandfather could see me.

“Grandfather came to give me some advice: ‘When you want something, you have to be persistent and go after it, even if it’s embarrassing.’ I won’t call you directly, but I sent this silent audio home and I’m not worried.

In the audio, it is unclear when it was recorded, Machado reveals that he was looking for a job because he had no more money and wanted to do everything possible to prevent a comeback in his hometown in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

‘I really need it. I want to reinvent myself,” he said. “You know my story and my life will change. That’s what I want. I don’t know why you fell in my way.

Brazilian actor Machado was an animal lover and owned eight dogs before he was found dead in a trunk

Machado told Rodrigues he did not know he was employed by TV Globo, although the network’s news magazine, Fantastico, revealed on Sunday that he fired him in 2018.

“After you asked me what I was doing and I said I was doing extras, I thought it was all just a coincidence. Give me a preview, just so I can get an idea. Thank you darling, he said. “I will never forget that you supported me without asking for anything in return. A strong hug. When you want to come back, tell me, I will pick you up.

Investigators say Machado may have been killed in January after discovering he was scammed by those responsible for the murder. The killing reportedly took place shortly after de Souza turned himself in to police to report that Machado had gone missing after traveling to neighboring So Paulo state for a job interview.

His mother, Maria das Dores, told Fantastico he received three payments totaling $5,200 so Rodrigues could help him get the soap opera gig.

“You have a dream that is so strong in you that it feels like you (are) blind to reality,” das Dores said.