Tupac Shakur will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tupac’s impact on hip-hop and the music industry as a whole is indisputable. Anyone who knows anything about hip-hop should know who Tupac Shakur is. If you don’t, shame on you. He was not only loved by many members of the black community but anyone who loved good music.

It is therefore appropriate that the All eyes on me the artist posthumously earns a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 7, according to Variety.

The Pacs star will be the 2,758th on the march.

Although it took longer than expected, it deserves it not only because of his musical achievements, but also his acting roles. He starred in an assortment of classics in the mid-1990s, including Juice, poetic justice, above the edge And traffic jam. It’s rare for an artist to be special behind the mic and the camera, but Tupac was both.

He has released countless classic albums such as Strictly 4 My NIGGAZ, Me Against the World, And All eyes on me. While he was revered for his extremely descriptive and authentic songwriting, he also had an uncanny ability to be emotional and sensitive in his music. songs like Dear Mom And Keep your head up come to mind as examples. This led him to sell over 75 million records.

He was also admired for his poetry, which can be read in the 1999 book, A Rose That Grew from Concrete.

This announcement comes just a few weeks after a The street in Oakland was named after the West Coast legend and the FX documentary, Dear Mom, was released on Hulu.

The ceremony speaker will be Allen Hughes, an accomplished filmmaker who helped create Dear Mama Musical clip. Tupac’s sisterSekyiwa Shakur, will accept the award on behalf of his deceased brother.