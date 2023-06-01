Daily horoscope for June 1, 2023





An overview of the free daily horoscope for Thursday, June 1, 2023 Birthday today (06/01/23). Invent and plan dream possibilities this year. Professional growth requires consistent practice for high performance. Feed your health with a summer challenge, before the fun and romance sparkle in the fall. Winter transitions lead to springtime romantic changes and delightful social relationships. Follow your heart. To get the advantage, check the ranking of the days: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the hardest. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is a 7 Costs may be higher than expected. Avoid expensive treats for now. Observe and listen. Wait for better conditions to talk. Think carefully before choosing. Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is a 7 Listen carefully to your partner. Avoid automatic reactions. Expect resistance. Wait to see what develops. Don’t overload your schedule. Give things time to breathe. Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is a 7 Slow to avoid accidents. Unexpected movements could collide. Don’t disturb a guard dog. Relax and rest. Priority to health and vitality. Breathe deeply. Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is a 7 Relax. Adapt plans to unforeseen circumstances. Slow down and clarify to reduce misunderstandings. Stay cool in hot weather. Just have fun with your surroundings. Leo (July 23-August 22) Today is an 8 Perform household repairs and upgrades as needed. A surprise demands attention. Don’t push anything that’s stuck or might break. Light pressure works better than force. Virgo (August 23-September 22) Today is an 8 Share the news. Clarify carefully, because misunderstandings are easily triggered. Stay cool in the face of volatility. Patiently put the puzzle pieces together. Make an intellectual connection. Libra (September 23-October 22) Today is a 6 Avoid impulse buying. Things don’t go as planned, but having a plan helps. Postpone costly moves and patiently maintain positive cash flow. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Today is an 8 Haste makes waste. Don’t try new tricks just yet. Disagreements and misunderstandings erupt in busy times. Slow to complete personal work faster. Sagittarius (22 Nov-21 Dec) Today is a 7 Things may not go as planned. Don’t get stuck in negativity. Replace self-criticism with a possibility for something you can do. Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 19) Today is a 7 Support friends or teammates around a challenge. Avoid social conflict or discord. Don’t force yourself. Be patient and diplomatic. Listen more than you speak. Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Today is a 7 Patience and a sense of humor pay off at work. Navigate chaos, confusion or misunderstandings. Unplanned interruptions require special attention. Reward yourself by relaxing. Pisces (February 19-March 20) Today is a 7 What you discover could get messy. Avoid stirring up a hornet’s nest. Advance diplomatically with jealousies, controversies or lies. Observe carefully and take careful notes. (Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Blacks legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini Horoscopevisit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopesor go to www.nancyblack.com.) 2023 Nancy Black. All rights reserved. Distributed by content agency Tribune.

