Digital doubles, fake trailers: AI worries Hollywood actors ahead of social negotiations
LOS ANGELES, June 1 (Reuters) – A YouTube search for Wes Anderson reveals trailers the acclaimed, distinctively styled director appears to have made for adaptations of ‘Star Wars’, ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ “. ” with Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson and other stars.
Artificial intelligence has allowed people without real actors and with resources far inferior to those of major Hollywood studios to generate the fake movie trailers, fueling the debate on who will be on the bargaining table when the syndicate SAG-AFTRA cast members will begin negotiations with studios on June 7. .
AI has already divided studios and striking film and television screenwriters, who want assurances that the emerging technology will not be used to generate scripts.
SAG-AFTRA wants to ensure its members can control the use of their “digital doubles” and make sure studios pay live actors appropriately, said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the union’s chief negotiator.
“The artist’s name, likeness, voice, personality – these are the artist’s actions and business,” Crabtree-Ireland said. “It’s really not fair for companies to try to take advantage of this and not compensate performers fairly when they use their personality in this way.”
Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves have previously been the subject of widely viewed unauthorized deepfakes – realistic yet fabricated videos created by AI algorithms. Reeves called the technology “scary,” in part because it can be deployed without the intervention of actors.
Interest in generative AI exploded globally after the November launch of ChatGPT, the fastest-growing app ever, by Microsoft Corp-backed OpenAI. US and European regulators have demanded safeguards to prevent misinformation, bias, copyright infringement and invasion of privacy.
Actors and writers envision various scenarios in which studios could try to cut costs and increase revenue using generative AI, which can be powered by existing hardware and produce new content. The technology is already being used to erase age marks or alter mouth movements to sync with words when programming is dubbed into different languages.
Actor Leland Morrill said he worked on sets where he was surrounded by cameras taking pictures from all angles.
“With this type of content, they could use you for part of it and then create the rest of the character and then we’re off set and nobody gets paid,” Morrill said at a multi-union rally in Los Angeles. .
Producer, writer and former “Family Ties” actress Justine Bateman, who holds a degree in computer science, has sounded the alarm about AI. She said companies could allow fans to make their own “Star Wars” movie and add themselves for an additional fee.
Or, a studio could take footage from a popular 1980s TV show such as “Family Ties” and create a new season with AI.
YOU YOUNGER
Some players have signed specific uses of AI.
The upcoming “Indiana Jones” movie features scenes where 80-year-old star Harrison Ford appears 40 years younger. He said Walt Disney Co’s Lucasfilm (DIS.N) used footage of his face that was shot during the “Indiana Jones” movies in the 1980s.
“It’s fantastic,” Ford said of his childhood on-screen appearance in an interview with late-night host Stephen Colbert.
James Earl Jones, now 92, agreed to allow AI to replicate the menacing voice he gave Darth Vader, according to Vanity Fair, so the character could live. AI helped Disney set Carrie Fisher on fire in 2019 film “The Rise of Skywalker,” with her daughter’s blessing.
SAG-AFTRA’s Crabtree-Ireland said actors have varying levels of comfort with how AI is used, which is why the union will advocate for informed consent in talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the group that represents Disney, Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) and other studios.
A representative for AMPTP did not comment on its position on the use of AI with actors.
During negotiations with the Writers Guild of America (WGA), the AMPTP offered to discuss the topic once a year, which the Guild saw as an attempt to avoid the issue. The WGA has been on strike over AI and compensation since May 2.
If SAG-AFTRA fails to reach an agreement on AI and other issues, the actors could also go on strike, which would increase the pressure on the studios. Prior to negotiations, SAG-AFTRA leaders asked members to provide permission to strike if necessary. The vote on a strike authorization ends Monday.
Both unions want safeguards in place before AI is widely used.
Bateman, a former SAG board member, scoffs at AI as an “automatic imitation” that could lead to a future filled with revamped entertainment from the past.
“I don’t want to live in this world,” Bateman said. “What’s the next kind of movie? What’s the next kind of music? You’ll never see anything like this if we’re all using AI.”
Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Additional reporting by Jorge Ramos and Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Mary Milliken and David Gregorio
