Notable Arts and Entertainment Events in Dayton June 2-4





Cost: Free More information: www.troystrawberryfest.com 2. Case of Greater Dayton LGBT Centers on The Square When: Friday, June 2 at 6 p.m. Or: Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton Details: The Greater Dayton LGBT Center will kick off Dayton into Pride Weekend with its annual affair in The Square. Food trucks and shows will be at the Square for the evening. Cost: Free More information: Visit https://www.daytonlgbtcenter.org/pride Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 3. 38 Special and Loverboy at Fraze Pavilion When: Saturday June 3 at 8 p.m. Or: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering Details: Double headliners 38 Special and Loverboy will take the Fraze stage on Saturday. Southern rock band 38 Special, which formed in Jacksonville, Florida in 1974, is known for hits like Hold On Loosely, Second Chance and Caught Up In You. Canadian rockers Loverboy, who scored hits in the United States like Lovin Every Minute of It and Working for the Weekend, formed in Calgary, Alberta in 1979. (Don Thrasher) Cost: $45 lawn and deck. Ticket prices increase by $5 the day of the show. More information: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com Explore 10 shows to see on Dayton stages in June 4. First Friday When: Friday, June 2 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Or: Various locations in downtown Dayton Details: Celebrate downtown Dayton businesses at this monthly art jump featuring specials, live performances and more. Cost: Free More information: downtowndayton.org 5. Garth. and pulmonary at the Levitt Pavilion When: Friday and Saturday June 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. Or: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton Details: The downtown concert hall continues its new outdoor concert season with New York artist Garth., backing recent EP, Our Father, on Friday, and Cincinnati-based post-rock band Lung on Saturday. . (Don Thrasher) Cost: Free More information: www.levittdayton.org 6. Opening receptions for artists at the Edward A. Dixon gallery and the EbonNia gallery When: Friday June 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Dixon Gallery) and Sunday June 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Galerie EbonNia) Or: Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St., Dayton; EbonNia Gallery, 1135 W. Third St., Dayton Details: Opening of the exhibition Cynthia Kuklas Separating the Earth from the Heavens (Dixon Gallery) and Visual Voices: Dayton Skyscrapers (EbonNia Gallery). Cost: Free More information: Dixon Gallery: https://eadgallery.com/; EbonNia Gallery: Call 937-223-2290 7. Nate Bargatze When: Friday June 2 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Or: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton Details: Dayton Live presents Nate Bargatzes The Be Funny Tour. Known for his clean, relatable comedy, Bargatze has been touted as one of Esquires’ best new comedians. Cost: $39.75-$144.75 More information: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org 8. Sandmazing When: Saturday June 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Or: 1 South Elm Street, West Carrollton Details: Sandmazing, featuring nationally renowned and award-winning sculptors, began creating their masterpieces from 70 tons of sand in West Carrollton. The event will feature a 250 zip line, giant fun slide, shaded refreshment area, Kona Ice and fire truck hoses, giant sandpit, tent, bouncy houses, water slides, face painting, a photo booth and more. . At 2 p.m. there will be a live sand sculpting demonstration with international ice sculpting champion and sand sculpting expert Chad Hartson. Cost: Free More information: WestCarrollton.org/Sandmazing 9. COCOA Music When: Sunday June 4 at 3 p.m. Or: Davids Church, 170 W. David Road, Dayton Details: COCOA Music, the Ohio Composers Collaborative Organization for Acoustic Music, presents a chamber concert of new compositions based on theme and variation. The program includes eight pieces by seven living composers, including Moira Levant, Christian R. Berg and Steven Cartwright. The new works will be performed on the piano alone or by mixed chamber ensembles of four or five musicians. (Don Thrasher) Cost: Free More information: www.levantmusicstudio.com/cocoa-music 10. Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome When: Sunday, June 4 at 5:10 p.m. Or: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton Details: To celebrate the life of Tina Turner, The Neon presents this post-apocalyptic tale from 1985 in which the legendary artist plays Aunty Entity opposite Mel Gibson. Cost: $8.50 More information: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com Explore 45 FREE CONCERTS: Levitt Pavilion Dayton announces 2023 season

