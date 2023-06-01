Entertainment
Hollywood Beach: Everything we know about the Florida boardwalk shooting
At least nine people, including a one-year-old child, were injured in a Memorial Day shooting on a boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida.
Gunfire broke out before 7 p.m. local time along the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk between Johnson Street and Garfield Street on Monday, May 29.
The shooting appears to be the result of a dispute between two different groups, according to Deanna Bettineschi, public information officer for the Hollywood Police Department.
Videos of the incident on the evening of Monday May 29 showed crowds of people running for cover as gunfire occurred.
The police reacted quickly to the incident and began to treat those with gunshot wounds.
The victims include four children between the ages of 1 and 17, as well as five adults between the ages of 25 and 65. As of Monday evening, one victim was in surgery while eight others were stable.
Hollywood police have arrested two people as they search for three other suspects.
Here’s everything we know so far.
How did the filming go
Gunfire suddenly broke out just before 7 p.m. on Memorial Day (May 29) as individuals and families walked along the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk near Johnson Street and North Broadwalk.
The boardwalk, which is lined with shops and restaurants, is a popular tourist destination as it lies about 20 miles north of Miami.
However, it was expected to be even busier due to the bank holiday weekend.
The shooting took place after two groups began arguing, according to Ms Bettineschi, public information officer for Hollywood Police.
One witness, Jamie Ward, told the Associated Press that several young men were fighting outside one of the stores when one of them pulled out a gun.
Security camera footage from the boardwalk showed people running frantically and taking cover near a convenience store, Ben & Jerrys and Subway store as the gunfire began.
Another witness, Alvie Carlton Scott III, told the AP he was on the beach when he heard gunshots. Mr Scott said he hid behind a tree and then fled the area after a police officer told people to run.
Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said in a press release that he was deeply saddened and angered by the shooting.
People come to enjoy a beach vacation weekend with their families and have people in complete disregard for public safety and have an altercation with guns in a public place with thousands of people around them is beyond recklessness, Mr. Levy said in a press conference.
Footage posted to social media by witnesses showed law enforcement, first responders and good Samaritans tending to victims of the shooting.
The victims
Police say nine people, including four children, were shot and injured.
The victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital for treatment for their injuries.
The names of the victims have not yet been released, although preliminary information indicates that the victims included a one-year-old child, three people under the age of 17 and five people between the ages of 25 and 65.
However, Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, spokesperson for Memorial Healthcare System, told USA Today that the hospital was caring for six adults and three children, it is unclear whether the hospital was treating the 17-year-old victim as an adult.
On Tuesday afternoon, three of the nine victims were treated and discharged from hospital. The other six remain in stable condition.
The suspects
The FBI and the Hollywood Police Department are currently looking for three suspects of interest in connection with the shooting. The police released photos of the wanted people.
Following the shooting, several people were arrested and two people, Morgan Deslouches and Keshawn Stewart, were arrested on firearms charges.
Police said five firearms were recovered, two of which were stolen in Texas and Miami.
Mr. Deslouches, 18, is charged with grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and removing serial numbers from a firearm.
Mr. Stewart, 18, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
Ms Bettineschi said anyone with videos or photos of the incident should send them to [email protected].
