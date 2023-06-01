San Bernardino County Fair returns to Victorville

The 76th San Bernardino County Fair in Victorville is on a three-day hiatus before returning Friday with three days of carnival rides, vendors, attractions, fair food and the Sunland Ford Concert Series.

The theme for this year’s fair is A Place Where Everyone Comes Together,” according to 28th District Agricultural Association Board Chairman Patrick Kahler and fair organizers.

The fair will continue to provide shopping opportunities, showcasing local artists and small businesses. Also, interactive animal exhibits and traditional competitive exhibits, ranging from crafts and fine arts to food and gardening.

The Cattle Fair will offer its traditional show opportunities, with the Junior Cattle Auction taking place at the fair and starting virtually at 10.30am on Saturday.

The Fair (San Bernardino County) Board of Directors, team and I always look forward to the annual fair, and this year is no exception, said Fair CEO Jennifer Morgan. It’s time to entertain and showcase the future farmers and talents of our community. We have worked very hard to bring new and exciting things this year.

Helm and Sons Amusements, the County Fairs’ longtime carnival partner, will offer a wide variety of attractions for children and adults, including popular rides like the Giant Wheel, Alpine Slide, Zip-Up and great shot.

We are thrilled to launch our new Medusa ride for the first time, Helm and Sons Managing Director Tom Kay said ahead of the start of the show. And for the first time at the fair (of San Bernardino County), the Roller Coaster Grand Prix.

Sunland Ford Concert Series

The three-day Sunland Ford concert series will feature Mexican singer Ana Brbara and country singer Michael Ray, whose performances require the purchase of a separate ticket.

The Night of Faith concert with contemporary Christian artist Crowder is free with fair entry.

Award-winning singer and actress Brbara, one of the leading women in Mexican music today, will open the musical series with Latin Night on Friday.

Born Altagracia Ugalde Motta, Brbara is the first regional Mexican composer. BMI presented an award recognizing his nearly three-decade career in the music industry, according to Variety.

Brbara’s musical style is often categorized as ranchera, which includes elements of Latin pop and Norteo, regional music from northern Mexico.

Saturday, Country Night will feature singer-songwriter Ray, known for bringing vintage sounds to modern country and has four No. 1 songs, including Whiskey and Rain and Think a Little Less.

Earlier this year, Ray announced a batch of tour dates for 2023, which began in February and will continue through the summer.

“I want you all to come see us this year, listen to some NEW MUSIC and know that my band and I will take great care of this moment because it means so much to us!! See you soon!!” Ray said in a press release.

In addition to the tour, Ray said he was working on new music with producer Michael Knox. The country singer released his latest full album, Amos, in June 2018.

He followed the album with a seven-track EP titled Higher Education in August 2021, according to Taste of Country.

Crowder will wrap up the concert series with a Night of Faith concert on Sunday. David Crowder is known for his varied fusion of pop, rock, folk, electronic, bluegrass and hip-hop. He has sold 3 million records, has three Grammy nominations and received numerous Dove Awards.

Crowder found success in the early 2000s as the leader of the cult David Crowder Band. Over the next decade, his band won numerous Dove Awards for their inspiring rock sound.

They released popular albums like Illuminate in 2003, Remedy in 2007, and Give Us Rest in 2012.

Opening weekend

In 2012, he rebranded as Crowder, with the singer launching a successful solo career with 2014’s Top Ten Neon Steeple.

The San Bernardino County Fair kicked off Saturday with all the rides, rides, fair food and the three-day Dirt Series, which included Monster Truck Mayhem. On Sunday, the Demolition Derby vehicles crashed and crashed for dominance.

The Bull Riding event, held on Memorial Day, featured cowboys and cowgirls of all ages hanging on as they broke sheep and rode bulls to the sound of cheering fans.

The SBC lounge will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The doors to the stands for the three concerts open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Sunland Ford Fair and Concert Series are available atsbcfair.comor on site.

General admission at the door is $10. Children two and under are free. Parking is $5 cash only on site. Unlimited Carnival wristbands and fast-track passes are available for purchase online and on-site.

The San Bernardino County Fair is located at 14800 7th Street in Victorville. For more information, visit the fairs website or call 760-951-2200.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz can be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeL[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.