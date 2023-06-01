Here’s How Bollywood’s Biggest Names Pull Off Power Combinations





Leading Bollywood ladies have always been with their fashion. Whether it’s Alia Bhat’s Met Gala look or Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Dior extravaganza, these powerhouse performers never fail to amaze us. As women at the top of their game, they wear the classic powersuit and all of its contemporary iterations like a second skin. Jhe originally masculine silhouette has become a staple around the world and has taken on unexpected and whimsical design elements that take it out of predictable territory. Whether it’s drenched in color, embellished with crystals, or adorned with classic stripes and checks, we’re diving into several cool ways to style it, thanks to our biggest stars. Alia Bhat Gucci’s first global ambassador in India wore a gray trouser suit by the brand. The three-piece plaid suit was paired with a blue shirt and dark blue tie underneath. The star accessorized the look with studs, black heels and a floral brooch. Bhumi Pednekar Salute to the queen of versatility. Pednekar delivered another stunning outfit, wearing the latest Mugler X H&M jacket paired with matching black pants. The actress had her hair up in a sleek bun and finished the look with rings and earrings. Tara Sutaria Sutaria’s take on the powerful figure featured a Helen Antho pinstripeno suits. The oversized blazer with gold buttons was paired with a crisp white shirt underneath. She finished the look with a tie, hat and Louboutin pumps. Kajol The timeless actress loves her embellished costume sets. For the 2023 Filmfare Awards, Kajol opted for a black pantsuit by Manish Malhotra. The ensemble was embellished with crystals and was paired with a matching crystal-embellished shirt underneath. She opted for boots and her husband’s watch to finish the look. Samantha Prabhu The South Indian actress graced an event during film promotions wearing a chic white blazer and trouser ensemble. The oversized blazer was paired with neck accessories and studs, and the actress let her hair down, flaunting that bangs. Priyanka Chopra While promoting her latest web series, “Citadel,” Chopra was captured wearing a tangerine power suit paired with a nude bodysuit underneath. The actress tied up her hair and finished the look with a bracelet, watch and earrings. kareena kapoor khan Kareena paired her blazer with a sultry lace bra and animal print stilettos. Bebo tied her hair up in a neat bun and wore gold hoop earrings for a simple yet sexy look.

