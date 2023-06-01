The game helps Hollywood | VentureBeat





Missed the excitement of GamesBeat Summit? Don’t worry! Tune in now to follow all live and virtual sessions here. Since I’ve been in the games industry, and honestly for a long time before that, there’s been an ever-present topic of conversation. Rachel Kaser, Dmitri Johnson, Ted Schilowitz, and Maureen Fan came together at GamesBeat Summit to talk about the intersection of video games and movies. Until recently I was firmly on the side that they didn’t. I’ve always been kind of an originalist when it comes to different mediums. I like a good book. And good movies. I like a good game. I don’t hate when a book is made into a movie, but I can honestly say the end result never makes it to my favorites. Until very recently, I never thought a movie based on a video game was amazing. Ten years ago, I would have argued that a movie based on a video game was no good. But industries grow and change and evolve and now we have things like the Sonic movie. Or a The Last of Us TV series. My opinion is bound to change too. I think this ship has turned a bit, said Paramount Globals Ted Schilowitz. I think a lot of that is because the people responsible for understanding the lore and the love of the game itself were given roles of responsibility to make it a TV show or a movie. But all is not yet rosy. There are some stellar examples of game adaptations out there now, but there’s a huge history of duds. There’s a lot of history in the games, film, and TV industries about how things are done, and sometimes it’s like oil and water. I think there is still a long way to go, said Baobabs Maureen Fan. I feel like the game industries and the movie industries fundamentally misunderstand each other. In the last seven years of our existence, we have tried to ensure that the two teams work well together. Games are more relevant than ever Part of the problem is that Hollywood is no longer the singular juggernaut of the entertainment industry, but it has yet to fully acknowledge that as fact. Overall the film industries annual revenue in 2022 was just under $77 billion. Television is expected to reach $231 billion in revenue by 2024. THE games industry? Forecasts say it will reach $384.9 billion in 2023. Cinema is no longer the brightest star. Television isn’t the shameful silver medal for actors and actresses who wouldn’t take a big break. The game is not the new kid on the block. Our gaming partners don’t need you, said Story Kitchens Dmitri Johnson. The money they are going to earn does them a disservice. The GamesBeat creed when covering the video game industry is “where passion meets business”. What does that mean? We want to tell you how much the news means to you, not only as a decision maker in a game studio, but also as a game fan. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about and engage with the industry. Discover our Briefings.

