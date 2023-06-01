What to read, watch, more

Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in The good, the bad and the elegy, a Daily Yonder newsletter focusing on the best and worst of rural media, entertainment and culture. Every other Thursday, it offers reviews, retrospectives, recommendations, and more. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox.

It’s hard to believe that we’re almost halfway through 2023 already, and as evidenced by the great work of my colleagues, it’s been a busy year for rural stories in entertainment and pop culture. For the first time since January, we didn’t have an immediate idea of ​​what we wanted to highlight here this time around.

It’s not a bad place, as it gives us the opportunity for a belated overview. Keep reading below for my latest batch of curated recommendations. As usual, we’re happy to bring you some suggestions of things you might have overlooked or wouldn’t necessarily have considered in this rural setting.

Ducks: two years in the oil sands

Comics artist Kate Beaton is perhaps best known for her work on “Listen ! A vagranta popular webcomic that, along with some contemporaries, marked a distinct era in Internet humor. Whether you consciously read a “Hark!” comics or not, you’re pretty sure you’ve seen his comedic characters and charms spill over into online discourse, via social media, in chainmail, or on a T-shirt or coffee mug.

Beaton’s latest work, from 2022, is his graphic memoir, “Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands.” As you can tell from the format and the title, it’s a much heavier and more personal work, tracing Beaton’s choice to leave the small town she loves and go to work in the tar sands of Alberta to repay student loans.

It’s powerful documentary work, with personal themes and issues likely to resonate with any regular Daily Yonder reader. Beaton’s illustration style is simple but effective; it captures a workplace that is both familiar and mundane, but also particularly oppressive and dangerous. The toll of the work is obvious but not starkly presented, and she provides nuanced portraits of her colleagues, even as they toil in an environment that erodes their humanity at every turn. “Ducks” is not necessarily a brutal dismantling of the Canadian oil industry or even a commentary on economic interests versus environmental destruction. It’s simply a personal story about the prices Beaton paid to pursue his passions; this makes it all the more resonant as a reflection on the world that sets and extracts these prices. Cover of ‘Ducks: Two Years in the Tar Sands.’ (Credit: Reprinted and Quarterly).

You can read Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands in print or ebook format through your local library or wherever books are sold.

Drift with Joe Pera

If, like me, you’re still mourning the loss of “Joe Pera Talks with You” from the TV and streaming world, you might find solace in Pera’s New Podcast. It’s a smaller and decidedly less rural project, often recorded from the basement of Pera’s New York City apartment, but the show retains a similar spirit to the canceled sitcom set in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Take, for example, episodes that delve into the rural roots of the Gaelic language, our relationship to the great outdoors as mediated by the Western video game “Red Dead Redemption” during pandemic-era lockdowns, and the comforts of the homemade soup. One could think of Pera as the pop culture equivalent of a rural expat, and that will have me watching and listening to whatever comes next and hoping for a potential return to his small-town exploits, perhaps one day. Credit: Chestnut Noyer

You can watch Drifting Off with Joe Pera on Youtubeor listen wherever you find your podcasts.

Star Wars: Visions

I can’t fault anyone who’s been disenchanted with the sheer volume of Star Wars content produced in recent years. It can be hard to keep up with what’s new and worth watching, and easy enough to just tune out or take a break. If you face such a conundrum, “Star Wars: Visionsis a fun, non-binding way to get a quick fix and move on. It also has the advantage of definitely being in the “good Star Wars” column, alongside last year’s “Andor” (which I will continue to recommend at every opportunity).

An official trailer for “Star Wars: Visions Volume 2” (via Star Wars on YouTube).

“Visions” is an animated anthology, a format I’m thrilled to see gaining popularity in the age of streaming. A new batch of these animated shorts was released less than a month ago, on the occasion of “May 4th” 2023. While last year’s first iteration consisted entirely of works from Japanese animation studios, this second round brings together animation teams from all across the world, with a diverse mix of artistic styles to match. There are short films made in stop-motion, including one from the Aardman studios of “Wallace and Gromit” fame. Cartoon Saloon from Kilkenny, Ireland offers a short film in his clean and colorful hand-drawn style. There’s no shortage of more traditional computer-generated animation here either, but whatever the style, the mix of studios represent a variety of different cultures and locations, from Chile to Spain to South Africa to South Korea.

It’s a refreshing sight, and it’s fair to say that you’ve never seen Star Wars quite like this, cliched as that sounds. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, there’s a rural spirit at the center of Star Wars, and “Visions” is a really cool case study of how to give new voices a chance to play in that bin. Sandblasting can yield stellar results.

You can look Star Wars: Visions on Disney Plus.

susume

Speaking of Japanese animation studios, it’s fair to say that their medium, anime, has reached new levels of mainstream popularity, breaking into a variety of venues, from TikTok to the Target aisle. You could be forgiven for always viewing anime as a niche concern, but either way I’d say there have always been instances of the form that have garnered attention and praise beyond circles of enthusiasts.

There’s the work of Studio Ghibli, of course, and a lot could be said for the rural themes of their iconic works, from “My Neighbor Totoro” to “Princess Mononoke.”

An official trailer for ‘Suzume’ (via Crunchyroll Collection on YouTube).

Makoto Shinkai, whose latest film, “susumereleased in the United States in April. While not quite identical in approach, one thing the Ghibli and Shinkai films have in common is pristine renderings of the Japanese countryside and daily life in those spaces (making enough of an impression to stimulate actual tourist activity).

Shinkai explained how “Suzume” was inspired by the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan, and his breakthrough feature debut, “your namesimilarly follows a small town facing a calamity. For those unfamiliar, this short description understates the tender, silly seriousness that also exists in these films, and the only way to bring it all together and appreciate their unique appeal is to watch them yourself.

susume is currently playing in theaters. Your name is streaming on Crunchyroll and available for purchase or rental on disc and via digital media platforms.

