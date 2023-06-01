Martha Reeves set for Hollywood Walk of Fame star after fan donations





Martha Reeves has earned her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, thanks to donations from fans around the world as the funding deadline approaches. A public fundraising campaign launched in March hit its $50,000 goal by the end of May, locking Reeves’ spot on the famous showbiz landmark, his manager told the Detroit Free Press on Wednesday. Reeves’ gold star will be installed in a ceremony on March 28, 2024. The Detroit singer will join the legion of celebrities, including other Motown personalities, who are being honored on the sidewalks along Hollywood and Vine. The exact location of the star has yet to be decided by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the site. Reeves, 81, was thrilled in a statement to the Free Press, paying tribute to her supporters and her new manager. “One of my favorite parables from the Bible is, We can do all things through Christ who strengthens,” Reeves said. “Chris Roe Management and hundreds of supporters have proven that when we believe it is possible to unite in faith, trust and perseverance. We have the date March 28, 2024. Hallelujah.” She added, “I’m touched by everyone’s kindness, love and support.” The “Dancing in the Street” singer has been shortlisted for Hollywood’s landmark in 2021. But unknown to much of the public, there’s a price for these vaunted sidewalk stars. The fee covers installation, security and other costs. Reeves recently hired Los Angeles-based director Chris Roe rushed to set up a crowdfunding effort this spring. He aimed to achieve the goal by June, when the next batch of Hollywood Walk of Fame honorees will be announced and the ceremony schedule will be pending. “I’m overwhelmed with the response we’ve received,” Roe said. “It was a grassroots campaign that ended up being successful with contributions between $25 and $100 from most donors. In the end, this star was delivered to Martha by her fans and admirers.” Roe said he would embark on a second phase of fundraising ahead of the March 28 ceremony, seeking around $25,000 for a post-installation reception for Reeves, likely to be held at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. He also hopes to host a reception in Detroit to celebrate Reeves and his hometown donors. “I think it’s appropriate because a lot of them won’t be able to make it to LA,” Roe said. The Hollywood Walk of Fame is the latest accolade for Reeves and the Vandellas, who this year celebrate their 60th anniversary with Motown. In 1963, the Detroit record company released the band’s first two albums “Come and Get These Memories” and “Heat Wave” as the trio began a string of hit singles including “Heat Wave”, “Quicksand”, “Dancing in the Street,” “Nowhere to Run” and “Jimmy Mack.” Martha Reeves and the Vandellas were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1995, becoming the second all-female band so honored, after the Supremes. Reeves will join a roll call on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that includes fellow Motown alumni Diana Ross (1982), Smokey Robinson (1983), Michael Jackson (1984), Marvin Gaye (1990), Stevie Wonder (1994), the Temptations (1994), Four Tops (1997) and label founder Berry Gordy (1996). Contact Detroit Free Press Music Writer Brian McCollum: 313-223-4450 or [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freep.com/story/entertainment/music/brian-mccollum/2023/06/01/martha-reeves-hollywood-walk-of-fame-star-crowdfunding/70275337007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos