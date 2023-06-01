Delco Day 8 offers 12 hours of entertainment

SECANE Delco Day 8, hosted by Delco Live, is scheduled for Saturday, June 10 at JT Brewskis, 510 Oak Ave., Secane.

The 12-hour event will run from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday. This year’s event is sponsored by the BHCU Credit Union.

Proceeds will also benefit the HEADstrong Foundation, a Delaware County born and based charity that provides free housing to cancer patients seeking treatment in the tri-state area.

Thanks to HEADstrong, proceeds from the event will also go to Theresa Daniels, a Ridley High School teacher and mother of four, who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and Delaware County resident Jim Sannino, who is battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

This year, the annual Delco Day will prove bigger and better than ever with 12 bands and solo artists including Let There Be Rock School, Loaded, Electric Furbee, Buzzkill, Mike Barclay, Vilebred, Galway Guild, Say I Won’t , Berserker and others.

Additionally, the festivities will include two Delco Family Feud games, one game played at 4:30 p.m. and the other played at midnight. The Delco Live team went around and asked 100 Delco residents a list of questions to fill out the survey and add to the fun.

The Delco Live team will also perform the annual non-native Delconian “swearing-in” at 6:10 p.m. sworn in as an official Delconian. The sworn in will receive a small flag.

Founded in 2016, Delco Day has been hosted annually by the Delco Live team to celebrate all things Delco, raise money for a local charity or cause, and foster the hometown spirit through this fun event. .

From its studio in Secane, Delco Live produces a popular weekly podcast that covers a variety of topics, usually presented with a light, humorous and unique twist, talking about local trends, current events and all things hot. and relevant. to the inhabitants of the region.

The Delco Live team includes Chris “Hollywood” Holbrook, “Big Al” Zaffiri, Chris “Spaz” Spadaro, Kerri Kennedy and Steve Profitt.

The date, June 10 or 10/6, is chosen as Delco’s official day because 610 is the primary area code for Delaware County.

June 10 has been recognized as Delco Day by the state with resolutions in Harrisburg for the past several years.

The celebration to mark the event first took place in Upper Darby, but has moved to taverns in Morton, Prospect Park and now Secane.

Admission is $6.10 at the door. Anyone over the age of 21 is welcome to come celebrate their Delco pride.

For more information on Delco Day 8, visit https://delcolive.com or follow https://www.facebook.com/DelcoLive.

On Saturday, Newtown Square Historic Day has activities for kids and adults

The 27th Annual Newtown Square History Day is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 at 1742 Square Tavern, Goshen Road and Route 252, Newtown Square.

Families are invited to enjoy the Revolutionary War encampment and activities which will include colonial military re-enactments, Lenni Lenape Native Americans, beekeeping, live music from Last Chance, a colonial storyteller, basket weaving, a demonstration of feathers and pens, vintage cars, activities for children. , art sales and more. Everyone is welcome.

Then, travel to seven other sites that will be open for tours, including The Paper Mill House, The Octagonal School, The Train and Trolley Museum, The Bartram Covered Bridge, Old St. David’s Church, Garrett Williamson Mansion and Farm and Friends Meeting .

A walk on the trails and greenways from Square Tavern to Friends Meeting House via the Ellis Preserve Trail will take place at 12:30 p.m., with a guided tour of Friends Meeting.

Paper Mill House will feature Connie Minnich, who will feature scissor cutouts and silhouettes, along with a popular art exhibit and an art project for all ages. Maps of all locations will be available at Square Tavern.

Throughout the day is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted. Visit http://www.nshistory.org for more information or email [email protected].

Colonial Plantation hosts workshop for home brewers and beer lovers

Home brewers and beer enthusiasts in the Delaware Valley are invited to join Colonial Pennsylvania Plantation in Edgmont Township to attend an in-depth Colonial Brewing Workshop on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Colonial brewmaster Michael Carver will share his extensive knowledge of 18th century beer production.

The course, which costs $100, will provide participants with hands-on experience and they can take home the results of their labors fermenting in spruce beer wort. It was the beer that saved many 18th century expeditions to the Far North and helped men avoid scurvy and other ailments.

This workshop will take place off the farm, so participants should dress comfortably for the weather. Everyone must be 21 to participate in the workshop. Refreshments will be served. Register on https://form.jotform.com/230644428366156.

Over 20 local artists featured in June exhibition at Swarthmore Borough Hall

The June Art Exhibition at Swarthmore Borough Hall is the 27th annual Celebrate Swarthmore Artists and Photographers group art exhibition featuring over 20 local artists with various styles and mediums of art.

The exhibition will run June 2-29 and includes works by Richard Robinson, Adrianna Borgia, Darleen Walling, Charley Parker, Afif Hanna, Pete Prown, Paul Woolf, Sydney Evans, Danielle Callahan, Megan Lee Wenger, Kathy A Andersen, Jessica Graae, Betty Wallace, Jessica Donohue, Andrea Bruno, Colleen McCarthy, Jeanne Lovern, Kim Scott, Adie Woolf, Skip Gosnell, Martha Perkins and Michele Southworth.

The Opening Reception is Friday, June 2, 6-8 p.m. The event is free.

Anyone strolling through town on First Friday is encouraged to stop by the Borough Hall, meet the artists, and sample complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres.

Swarthmore Friends of the Arts is sponsoring the exhibition.

For more information on Swarthmore Friends of the Arts or to submit a show request, visithttp://www.swarthmorearts.org or contact Martha Perkins, [email protected].

League of Women Voters Presents Healthcare Fraud Program

The League of Women Voters of Central Delaware County will feature journalist Jodine Mayberry, who will host a show on the real and hidden costs of healthcare fraud in the United States on Friday, June 2 at noon via Zoom.

Mayberry will take attendees on a virtual tour of the biggest, costliest and most harmful healthcare frauds of recent years and explain the real and hidden costs of fraud to Medicare, Medicaid, private insurers and the patients and beneficiaries themselves.

She will explain how people can protect themselves against healthcare fraud and share important and useful resources.

Mayberry covered health care fraud prosecutions by federal and state law enforcement for eight years for Westlaw, the nation’s largest legal publisher.

She is also a member of the League of Women Voters and chair of the LWV of the Central Delaware County Legislative Advocacy Committee. The presentation is free, but everyone must register on https://tinyurl.com/2zbwn2du to receive the Zoom link.

Readers can send community news and photos to Peg DeGrassa at [email protected].