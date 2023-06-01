From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Varun Dhawan, Bollywood celebrities are bringing back caps

In an exciting turn of events, caps have made a dazzling comeback because of Bollywood celebrities. This fabulous accessory is now a must for sunny walks and fashion outings. Not only do they effortlessly complete the look of celebrities, but they also protect their skin and eyes from the scorching rays of the sun. And let’s not forget their enchanting power on those “oh-no” hair days, turning unruly locks into a fierce fashion statement.

No wonder Bollywood is mad about caps! By sporting these sleek headpieces with unparalleled style, celebrities continue to inspire us, fueling our love affair with this hot fashion trend of the season. Ready to capture starry style? Let’s take a look at these Bollywood celebrities for inspiration.

7 B-Town Celebrities Who Have Been Spotted Wearing Stylish Caps

Anushka Sharma effortlessly killed the airport scene with a touch of aesthetics and elegance. She spiced up her outfit with a black and white combo. Upping the style quotient, she donned an Off-White cap and strutted around with an LV shoulder bag. The look was perfectly complemented with simple gold accessories, while her white shoes and dark shades added an extra touch of fun and confidence. Audiences couldn’t help but go gaga over the vibe of the look.

Hold on tight, because the glamor starts here! Malaika showed up to yoga class in style, wearing white Reebok briefs, a comfy white t-shirt and athletic shorts. Adding a touch of chic, she sported a black baseball cap from the exclusive Golden Goose Kids Star-Patch collection, because why settle for ordinary when you can shine like a star? And get this, his cap comes with a price tag of a whopping Rs. 11,332 or so. It’s safe to say that our glamorous yogi knows how to make a statement, even during her fitness routine.

The paparazzi had fun capturing Hrithik Roshan’s latest airport look. Sporting a brown print shirt layered over a crisp white t-shirt, he set the bar high for laid-back summer fashion. But wait, there is more to envy. Pairing it with jeans, an HRX cap and fresh white kicks, this look deserves a place in your summer wardrobe goals. The actor has a knack for rocking his own-brand clothing and accessories over the past 10 years since he launched.

Kareena Kapoor rocked a black hoodie and a neat white cap on her way to the F1 Grand Prix, showcasing her signature style. Thanks to the cap, her airport look required minimal effort while remaining effortlessly chic. Sponsored from head to toe by Puma India, it proved that comfort can still be fashionable. With a 10+ hour flight ahead, this stylish cap must have added an extra dose of comfort and style to his trip. But here’s the juiciest treat: her entire look was sponsored by none other than Puma India, highlighting their collaboration for the event.

Ranbir Kapoor’s monochromatic masterpiece has us totally weary in the knees. He kills in a drab navy shirt and straight pants adorned with a fierce panther motif, proving he has taste. And oh, it doesn’t stop there! The superstar adds a dose of contrast with a statement cap and cooler-than-cool sneakers, all in crisp white. The finishing touches of a sleek watch and stylish Polaroid sunglasses complete the picture, leaving us completely captivated by her irresistible charisma. We can’t get enough of Ranbir’s forward-thinking statement, it’s pure magic.

Arjun Kapoor rocked a killer all-black ensemble, flaunting a breezy hoodie and coordinating pants. Adding his unique flair, the actor donned his signature tinted shades, a sleek black cap and fresh white kicks. Her effortless, carefree style was an absolute triumph, creating a buzz-worthy aura that left everyone wanting more. Arjun’s fashion game was on fire, proving he’s the ultimate trend setter in town.

Varun Dhawan effortlessly killed this casual look. He strutted around in a graphic white t-shirt, serving up major style with blue joggers and a matching jacket. But let me spill the tea. It was her trendy white cap that stole the show, giving her ensemble that extra panache. To complete the look, he wore white and blue sneakers, in the service of comfort and fierce style. The varun look shows us how to kill for a night out with our team.

Are you as inspired as us? Would you like to go shopping right away? Share your views with us in the comments section below.

