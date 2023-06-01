Prosecutors refuse to press charges against actor Armie Hammer – NBC Los Angeles

Armie Hammer, who was accused two years ago of rape by a woman who alleged the actor sexually assaulted her and hit her feet with a riding crop in Los Angeles in 2017 after they met on Facebook, does not will not face criminal charges, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them, said Tiffiny Blacknell, director of the Office of Communications for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, in a statement. . In this case, these prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that, at this time, there was insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime.

As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt. We know it is difficult for women to report a sexual assault. Even when we cannot move forward with a prosecution, our victim services representatives will be available to those seeking our victim support services. Due to the complexity of the relationship and the inability to prove forced non-consensual sex, we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

In a statement posted to his Instagram account, Hammer wrote: I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and coming to the conclusion that I have maintained all this time, that no crime is ‘was committed. I can’t wait to begin what will be a long and difficult process of rebuilding my life now that my name is cleared.

Los Angeles police confirmed in 2021 that they had opened an investigation after receiving a report from a woman who said she was assaulted by the actor.

A month later, a then 24-year-old woman identified only as Effie held a virtual press conference with attorney Gloria Allred to discuss her allegations against the actor.

The woman broke down in tears alleging that Hammer raped her for four hours and banged her head against a wall. She said she first met the actor on Facebook in 2016, when she was 20.

I tried to run away, but he wouldn’t let me. I thought he was going to kill me, she said. He then left without caring about my well-being. I was in complete shock and couldn’t believe someone I loved did this to me. I tried so hard to justify his actions, even to the point of responding to him in a way that didn’t reflect my true feelings.

Allred added at the time: Even if a sexual partner consents to certain sexual activities, she still has the right to withdraw consent at any time. If she withdraws her consent, he is legally and morally obliged

Stop. If he doesn’t stop, then he risks committing a crime against her.

Often, famous men select vulnerable women, especially some of their fans, to use and abuse them, Allred said. Celebrities often make this choice because they may feel they can more easily use the power of their celebrity to seduce and manipulate fans who admire or idolize them. They can also count on the fear that many women have of reporting a celebrity.

Hammer’s talent agency severed ties with him following misconduct allegations against him, and the actor left two projects Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez, and the Paramount Plus series The Offer, according to several reports.

Hammer, great-grandson of oil magnate and philanthropist Armand Hammer, is known for films such as The Social Network and Call Me By Your Name. His most recent film is the drug drama Crisis.

Hammer’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, said in a statement to the City News Service in 2021 that Effie’s own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes his outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, (Effie) sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded by stating that he did not want to have that type of relationship with her.

Brettler also said the abuse allegations made against his client are false and that all of Hammer’s sexual encounters have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed to beforehand, and mutually participatory.

Brettler said with the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight.

Hammer’s former girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, accused him in January 2021 of coercing her into violent sexual acts, including cutting her skin.

This claim was refuted by Hammer through his attorney, who said at the time: The stories perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative in an effort to tarnish Mr. Hammer’s reputation and communications from those involved. prove it.