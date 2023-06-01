Entertainment
Prosecutors refuse to press charges against actor Armie Hammer – NBC Los Angeles
Armie Hammer, who was accused two years ago of rape by a woman who alleged the actor sexually assaulted her and hit her feet with a riding crop in Los Angeles in 2017 after they met on Facebook, does not will not face criminal charges, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them, said Tiffiny Blacknell, director of the Office of Communications for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, in a statement. . In this case, these prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that, at this time, there was insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime.
As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt. We know it is difficult for women to report a sexual assault. Even when we cannot move forward with a prosecution, our victim services representatives will be available to those seeking our victim support services. Due to the complexity of the relationship and the inability to prove forced non-consensual sex, we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a statement posted to his Instagram account, Hammer wrote: I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and coming to the conclusion that I have maintained all this time, that no crime is ‘was committed. I can’t wait to begin what will be a long and difficult process of rebuilding my life now that my name is cleared.
Los Angeles police confirmed in 2021 that they had opened an investigation after receiving a report from a woman who said she was assaulted by the actor.
A month later, a then 24-year-old woman identified only as Effie held a virtual press conference with attorney Gloria Allred to discuss her allegations against the actor.
The woman broke down in tears alleging that Hammer raped her for four hours and banged her head against a wall. She said she first met the actor on Facebook in 2016, when she was 20.
I tried to run away, but he wouldn’t let me. I thought he was going to kill me, she said. He then left without caring about my well-being. I was in complete shock and couldn’t believe someone I loved did this to me. I tried so hard to justify his actions, even to the point of responding to him in a way that didn’t reflect my true feelings.
Allred added at the time: Even if a sexual partner consents to certain sexual activities, she still has the right to withdraw consent at any time. If she withdraws her consent, he is legally and morally obliged
Stop. If he doesn’t stop, then he risks committing a crime against her.
Often, famous men select vulnerable women, especially some of their fans, to use and abuse them, Allred said. Celebrities often make this choice because they may feel they can more easily use the power of their celebrity to seduce and manipulate fans who admire or idolize them. They can also count on the fear that many women have of reporting a celebrity.
Hammer’s talent agency severed ties with him following misconduct allegations against him, and the actor left two projects Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez, and the Paramount Plus series The Offer, according to several reports.
Hammer, great-grandson of oil magnate and philanthropist Armand Hammer, is known for films such as The Social Network and Call Me By Your Name. His most recent film is the drug drama Crisis.
Hammer’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, said in a statement to the City News Service in 2021 that Effie’s own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes his outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, (Effie) sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded by stating that he did not want to have that type of relationship with her.
Brettler also said the abuse allegations made against his client are false and that all of Hammer’s sexual encounters have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed to beforehand, and mutually participatory.
Brettler said with the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight.
Hammer’s former girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, accused him in January 2021 of coercing her into violent sexual acts, including cutting her skin.
This claim was refuted by Hammer through his attorney, who said at the time: The stories perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative in an effort to tarnish Mr. Hammer’s reputation and communications from those involved. prove it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/local-2/prosecutors-decline-to-file-charges-against-actor-armie-hammer/3162712/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prosecutors refuse to press charges against actor Armie Hammer – NBC Los Angeles
- B North girls’ tennis semifinals: Waterville surpasses Ellsworth, heat
- A new exhibition will explore the Bloomsbury Group and fashion
- Support and advice at Bracknell Forest Pride
- Mock pronunciation of Ron DeSantis’ last name
- Middle East Overview: Five more years for Erdogan | News
- From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Varun Dhawan, Bollywood celebrities are bringing back caps
- Google Wallet to add custom cards and state IDs this month
- “We need more migrants in London” – Sadiq Khan
- Australian scientists discover a new discovery of the human brain
- Metro area theaters have a busy start to June – Macomb Daily
- Wyoming Football Games will be nationally televised nine times in the 2023 season