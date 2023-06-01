Moana Live-Action Remake taps Hamilton director Thomas Kail – The Hollywood Reporter





Thomas Kail, Broadway Tony Award-winning director hamiltonwas tapped to direct Disney’s live action on the studio’s animated musical sensation in 2016 Moana. Disney announced the remake earlier this spring and secured Dwayne Johnson to return as Maui, the awe-inspiring demigod of wind and sea. Johnson is producing through his Seven Bucks Productions with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Beau Flynn is also producing through Flynn Picture Co. Jared Bush, who wrote the screenplay for the original film, wrote the remake, along with Dana Ledoux Miller. Drawing inspiration from Polynesian myths, Moana told the story of a young woman who disobeys her father, the leader of an island who faces an impending ecological disaster and goes on a quest to reunite a mystical relic with its owner. , a goddess named Te Fiti. Along the way, she frees Maui from her island prison, is captured by a monstrous crab, and finds the strength to become the leader her father thought she could be. According to the studio, the new take is meant, like its animated predecessor, to celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to chart her own path. Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original, will serve as executive producer along with Flynn Picture Co’s Scott Sheldon. Kail came to Broadway attention when he directed Lin-Manuel Miranda In the heights in 2008, winning a Tony for Best Direction of a Musical. He reunited with Miranda in 2015 to hamiltonthis time winning Best Direction while the musical won 11 out of the 16 it was nominated for. It brought Hollywood to its doorstep, with the helmsman then tapped to steer Grease: livewhich earned him two Emmys for Directing and Producing, and then five episodes of acclaimed FX Fosse/Verdon miniseries, for which he earned an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Directing and met his now wife, Michelle Williams. Although he directed the filmed staging of hamilton for Disney+ in 2020, Moana will act as his first narrative directorial feature. In no way did he leave Broadway behind and his production of Sweeney Todd starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford recently made its Broadway debut to rave reviews. It received eight Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical. Kail is replaced by WME.

