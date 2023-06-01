New location added to First Friday Art Walk in Sequim

SEQUIM — A new venue is open for Sequim’s First Friday Art Walk, which will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at various galleries across the city.

The A. Milligan Studio and Art Gallery at 520 N. Sequim Ave. will offer visitors refreshments and light snacks for the studio preview.

Artist Anne Milligan will be in her studio and soon-to-open art gallery. His digital and pastel paintings will be on display and for sale in this historic 123-year-old bungalow.

“There are many similarities between pastel and digital painting,” Milligan said. “Each has its own challenges and attractions, but there’s nothing quite like the feeling of holding that stick of pure pigment pastel in your hand and being totally immersed in the messiness of the process.”

First Friday Art Walk Sequim is a free, self-guided tour of local art venues in Sequim on the first Friday of every month, hosted by Renne Emiko Brock.

Visit SequimArtWalk.com to download and print a map and find special events and links.

Each art walk has a color theme. The color theme for the First Friday June 2023 Art Walk is White and the full visible spectrum.

“White represents inclusive acceptance, hope, open minds, pure, thoughtful actions, friendly impressions, and blank canvases receptive to any positive vision,” Brock said.

“It’s a chance to dress in white and rainbow colors, to be magical, to shine and to show all the colors of the visible spectrum – and bright dyes are perfect.”

The other Friday special events are:

• Sequim Museum and Arts, 544 N Sequim Ave., will present “A Photographic Journey,” an Olympic Peaks Camera Club exhibit at the Judith McInnes Tozzer Art Gallery. The club’s mission is to connect, educate and support photographers, from beginner to professional, throughout the Northern Olympic Peninsula, including Sequim, Port Angeles, Port Townsend and surrounding areas. They offer several activities each month for members to learn and practice photography skills. The exhibition of 12 artists runs until June 24.

• Forage and Northwest Gifts treasures, 121 W. Washington St., features artist Jean Wyatt of J Wyatt Art, featuring works in acrylic, pencil, and various media. “I like to create art that makes me smile and happy when I look at it. My art is meant to be fun…often a little offbeat,” she said.

• Cedarbrook Lavender Gift Shop, 120 W. Washington St., welcomes glass artist Susan Zarit. Originally starting her career as a French and history teacher, Zarit moved on to advocating for non-profit organizations. Her passion, however, has always been glass art and helping others. She does custom stained and fused glass art; proceeds from each sale benefit local charities.

• Entire blue gallery, 129 W. Washington St., offers the exhibition “Picture This #26”. A cooperative gallery of around thirty members, the gallery was born 26 years ago. The founders used the name Blue Whole Gallery to emphasize the inclusion of various art forms in the gallery. It started with just 14 artists and by the end of the first year there were over 40.

• Pacific Mist – Books, maps and Gifts122 W. Washington St., is hosting a “Jump Into Summer Reading” sale featuring a variety of used books for children and young adults.

• Habitat for Humanity from Clallam County’s Sequim Habitat store Store213 E. Washington St., will feature live music with OG from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Rain Shadow Cafe at 157 W. Cedar St. will feature live music with Dawn & Steve from 6-8 p.m. Singing and dancing encouraged.

• Wind Pink Cellars143 W. Washington St., offers award-winning wines and mouth-watering treats.

• Soup with Alley138 W. Washington St., features a rotation of local artists, live music and sweets.

• Sequim Civic Center, 152 W. Cedar St., is the location of “Digital Origins; Artistic Expression Through Technology,” organized by the City of Sequim and the city’s Arts Advisory Board. The Sequim Irrigation Festival Community Art Project is on display. The 128th festival logo has been colorized by community members.

For more

To participate as a location or artist on the official First Friday Art Walk Sequim map, list and website, contact Brock at 360-460-3023 or [email protected]. Artists from all media are encouraged to provide information for publicity and opportunities.

For more information, see SequimArtWalk.com Or facebook.com/sequimartwalk.





