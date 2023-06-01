Entertainment
Anil Kapoor Net Worth 2023: One of Bollywood’s Most Popular Actors With Global Fame
Anil Kapoor is known for his works in Hindi cinema and has also given notable performances in international films. Beginning his career with a small role in a film, Kapoor became one of the leading actors in Indian cinema. He’s also well known for his fitness regimen which makes it hard to believe the actor is approaching his 70s. In this article, we have discussed important facts about the actor such as Anil Kapoors net worth in 2023, details about his personal and professional life, movies and awards, and much more.
Net worth of Anil Kapoor 2023
|Name
|Anil Kapoor
|Occupation
|Actor, producer
|Net worth (2023)
|$18 million (est.)
|Net worth in rupees (2023)
|Rs. 150 crores (est.)
Anil Kapoors Personal Biography
Anil Kapoor was born on December 24, 1956 in present-day Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Nirmal Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor. Her mother was a housewife while her father was a film producer. Anil has three other siblings. His brothers Boney Kapoor are film producers and Sanjay Kapoor is an actor. Anil Kapoors family is also related to that of Prithviraj Kapoor as Prithviraj Kapoor was a cousin of Surinder Kapoor.
Since 1984, Anil Kapoor has been married to Sunita Bhavnani and together they have two daughters, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, and one son, Harshvardhan Kapoor. Sonam and Harshvardhan are movie actors while Rhea is a movie producer. Sunita herself is a costume designer for the cinema.
|Full name
|Anil Surinder Kapoor
|Occupation
|Actor, producer
|active years
|1977 – present
|Age
|Born December 24, 1956
|Gender
|Male
|Place of birth
|Bombay, Maharashtra, India
|Education
|St. Xavier’s College
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse(s)
|Sunita Bhavnani (1984–present)
|Children
|Sonam Kapoor (Daughter) Rhea Kapoor (Daughter) Harshvardhan Kapoor (Son)
|Parents
|Boney Kapoor (Brother)Sridevi (Sister-in-law)Arjun Kapoor (Nephew)Janhvi Kapoor (Niece)Sanjay Kapoor (Brother)
|Nationality
|Indian
|Parents
|Nirmal Kapoor (mother) Surinder Kapoor (father)
Anil Kapoors Professional Career
First years
In 1970, Anil Kapoor made his acting debut as a child actor in the film Tu Payal Mein Geet but the film was not released in theaters. His real film debut came with the 1979 film Hamare Tumhare in which he played a small role. Anil’s first role as a lead came with the 1980 Telugu film, Vamsa Vruksham. Her next lead role was in the Kannada Pallavi film Anu Pallavi in 1983 and the same year also came her lead role in the Hindi film Woh Saat Din. Kapoor rose to prominence with the film Mashaal (1984) for which he won his first Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. The following year, he earned his first Filmfare Best Actor nomination with the film Meri Jung.
Throughout the 1980s, Anil made guest appearances in some of the period’s biggest hits. He achieved superstar status with the 1987 film Mr. India, which became one of his biggest Bollywood box office hits at the time. Kapoor won his first Filmfare Best Actor Award for his performance in the 1988 film Tezaab, which also turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of the year. Kapoor established himself as a versatile actor with this autistic role in the 1989 film Eeshwar.
Later years and international fame
After suffering a slight setback in 1990, Kapoor made his comeback with the film Lamhe (1991) for which he earned a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Although the film did not achieve the desired success at the Indian box office, it was a major hit overseas. Again in 1992, Kapoor appeared as the lead in the Beta movie which was not only a blockbuster hit but again won him a Filmfare Award for Best Actor. His other hits of the decade include 1942: A Love Story, Andaz, Loafer, Gharwali Baharwali, etc.
During the 2000s, Kapoor was among many films that performed well at the box office. However, in 2008 he landed one of the biggest roles of his career and his first English film, Slumdog Millionaire. The film went on to win several awards, including four Golden Globe Awards and the Best Picture Oscar. Made on a budget of $15 million, the film grossed $352 million worldwide, creating a sensation in English and Hindi cinema. For her performance, Anil also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and received a Best Ensemble nomination at the 2008 Black Reel Awards.
Career as a producer and singer
Anil Kapoor produced his first film Badhaai Ho Badhaai in 2002, followed by My Wife’s Murder (2005) and Gandhi, My Father (2007). His next film as a producer was the 2010 film Aisha which starred his daughter Sonam Kapoor. Kapoor even acquired the remake rights to the American TV series, 24, for INR 1 billion. He also played the role of the lead role in the series.
Kapoor also has some talent for singing which he has occasionally shown in his film soundtracks. He gave his voice to the title song of the 1986 film Chameli Ki Shaadi and was also credited with the song “Tere Bina Main Nahin Mere Bina Tu Nahin” for the film Woh Saat Din and Hamara Dil Aapke’s “I Love You”. Paas Hai. Anil even has a full album, “Welcome” released in 1986 in which he worked as a co-vocalist with singer and actress Salma Agha.
Best Anil Kapoor Movies
Anil Kapoor has yielded several hits over his decades-long career. Here are some of the actor’s selected films where he gave the best performance of his career.
|Movies
|Release year
|Slumdog Millionaire
|2008
|Nayak: the real hero
|2001
|Parinda
|1989
|Mr India
|1987
|Oh 7 too
|1983
|Chameli Ki Shaadi
|1986
|Virasat
|1997
|Karma
|1986
|1942: A love story
|1994
|Masha’al
|1984
List of awards won by Anil Kapoor
National Film Awards
- 2001 Best Actor for Pukar
- 2009 Special Jury Prize for Gandhi, my father
Filmfare Awards
- 1985 Best Supporting Actor for Mashaal
- 1989 Best Actor for Tezaab
- 1993 Best Actor for Beta
- 1998 Best Actor (Critics) for Virasat
- 2000 Best Supporting Actor for Taal
- 2016 Best Supporting Actor for Dil Dhadakne Do
- 2023 Best Supporting Actor for Jugjugg Jeeyo
IIFA Awards
- 2000 Best Supporting Actor for Taal
- 2000 Best Comedian for Biwi No.1
- 2016 Best Supporting Actor for Dil Dhadakne Do
Screen Rewards
- 1998 Best Actor for Virasat
- 2000 Best Supporting Actor for Taal
Zee Cine Awards
- 2000 Best Supporting Actor for Taal
- 2008 Best Film (Critics) for Gandhi, my father
- 2018 Best Supporting Actor for Mubarakan
- 2023 Best Supporting Actor for Jugjugg Jeeyo
Bollywood Film Awards
- 2001 Most Sensational Actor for Pukar
Screen Actors Guild Awards
- 2009 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for Slumdog Millionaire
Stardust Rewards
- 2008 Best Film Producer for Gandhi, my father
- 2009 Best Actor in a Negative Role for Tashan
- 2016 Best Supporting Actor for Dil Dhadakne Do
Times of India Film Awards
- 2016 Best Supporting Actor for Dil Dhadakne Do
Sansui Rewards
- 2001 Best Actor (Jury) for Pukar
Anecdotes
- His wife Sunita is a first cousin of actor Ranveer Singh’s father.
- Her father Surinder Kapoor worked as a secretary for renowned actresses Nargis and Geeta Bali.
- Actor Annu Kapoor changed his name from Anil Kapoor to Annu Kapoor to avoid confusion.
- Anils’ brother Boney Kapoor wanted to cast him in his film but Anil rejected the film.
- Kapoor is one of the most recognized Indian film actors abroad.
Anil Kapoor on social media
|https://twitter.com/AnilKapoor
|https://www.instagram.com/anilskapoor/?hl=en
|https://www.facebook.com/anilskapoor/
Frequently Asked Questions
Rs. 150 crores (approx.)
More than 100
Yes. Anil Kapoor happens to be a cousin of Raj Kapoor.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.edudwar.com/anil-kapoor-net-worth/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Anil Kapoor Net Worth 2023: One of Bollywood’s Most Popular Actors With Global Fame
- Uganda: Table tennis prodigy Astolo Halima’s passion and dedication help her defy the odds
- AGT Judge Sofia Vergara Almost Falls Out Of Her Plunging Dress During Sexy Dance With Heidi Klum In New Video
- Endovascular management of spontaneous subclavian artery dissection
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Zilliqa, IOTA, and EOS are preparing for a $50 trillion earthquake
- New location added to First Friday Art Walk in Sequim
- Meta Quest 3 Coming This Fall + Quest 2 Price Drop
- NATO excludes Kosovo from ‘unnecessary’ crisis exercises
- In young men, study finds 15% of schizophrenia may be preventable in absence of cannabis use disorder
- Trans activist speaks out after Trump used images of her in campaign ad
- UK government faces deadline to hand over Boris Johnson’s messages to coronavirus inquiry
- Dressed in traditional Deli Sultanate attire, the President leads the Pancasila Day Commemoration Ceremony in Monas