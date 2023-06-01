Anil Kapoor Net Worth 2023: One of Bollywood’s Most Popular Actors With Global Fame

Anil Kapoor is known for his works in Hindi cinema and has also given notable performances in international films. Beginning his career with a small role in a film, Kapoor became one of the leading actors in Indian cinema. He’s also well known for his fitness regimen which makes it hard to believe the actor is approaching his 70s. In this article, we have discussed important facts about the actor such as Anil Kapoors net worth in 2023, details about his personal and professional life, movies and awards, and much more.

Net worth of Anil Kapoor 2023

Name Anil Kapoor Occupation Actor, producer Net worth (2023) $18 million (est.) Net worth in rupees (2023) Rs. 150 crores (est.)

Anil Kapoors Personal Biography

Anil Kapoor was born on December 24, 1956 in present-day Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Nirmal Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor. Her mother was a housewife while her father was a film producer. Anil has three other siblings. His brothers Boney Kapoor are film producers and Sanjay Kapoor is an actor. Anil Kapoors family is also related to that of Prithviraj Kapoor as Prithviraj Kapoor was a cousin of Surinder Kapoor.

Since 1984, Anil Kapoor has been married to Sunita Bhavnani and together they have two daughters, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, and one son, Harshvardhan Kapoor. Sonam and Harshvardhan are movie actors while Rhea is a movie producer. Sunita herself is a costume designer for the cinema.

Full name Anil Surinder Kapoor Occupation Actor, producer active years 1977 – present Age Born December 24, 1956 Gender Male Place of birth Bombay, Maharashtra, India Education St. Xavier’s College Marital status Married Spouse(s) Sunita Bhavnani (1984–present) Children Sonam Kapoor (Daughter) Rhea Kapoor (Daughter) Harshvardhan Kapoor (Son) Parents Boney Kapoor (Brother)Sridevi (Sister-in-law)Arjun Kapoor (Nephew)Janhvi Kapoor (Niece)Sanjay Kapoor (Brother) Nationality Indian Parents Nirmal Kapoor (mother) Surinder Kapoor (father)

Anil Kapoors Professional Career

First years

In 1970, Anil Kapoor made his acting debut as a child actor in the film Tu Payal Mein Geet but the film was not released in theaters. His real film debut came with the 1979 film Hamare Tumhare in which he played a small role. Anil’s first role as a lead came with the 1980 Telugu film, Vamsa Vruksham. Her next lead role was in the Kannada Pallavi film Anu Pallavi in ​​1983 and the same year also came her lead role in the Hindi film Woh Saat Din. Kapoor rose to prominence with the film Mashaal (1984) for which he won his first Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. The following year, he earned his first Filmfare Best Actor nomination with the film Meri Jung.

Throughout the 1980s, Anil made guest appearances in some of the period’s biggest hits. He achieved superstar status with the 1987 film Mr. India, which became one of his biggest Bollywood box office hits at the time. Kapoor won his first Filmfare Best Actor Award for his performance in the 1988 film Tezaab, which also turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of the year. Kapoor established himself as a versatile actor with this autistic role in the 1989 film Eeshwar.

Later years and international fame

After suffering a slight setback in 1990, Kapoor made his comeback with the film Lamhe (1991) for which he earned a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Although the film did not achieve the desired success at the Indian box office, it was a major hit overseas. Again in 1992, Kapoor appeared as the lead in the Beta movie which was not only a blockbuster hit but again won him a Filmfare Award for Best Actor. His other hits of the decade include 1942: A Love Story, Andaz, Loafer, Gharwali Baharwali, etc.

During the 2000s, Kapoor was among many films that performed well at the box office. However, in 2008 he landed one of the biggest roles of his career and his first English film, Slumdog Millionaire. The film went on to win several awards, including four Golden Globe Awards and the Best Picture Oscar. Made on a budget of $15 million, the film grossed $352 million worldwide, creating a sensation in English and Hindi cinema. For her performance, Anil also won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and received a Best Ensemble nomination at the 2008 Black Reel Awards.

Career as a producer and singer

Anil Kapoor produced his first film Badhaai Ho Badhaai in 2002, followed by My Wife’s Murder (2005) and Gandhi, My Father (2007). His next film as a producer was the 2010 film Aisha which starred his daughter Sonam Kapoor. Kapoor even acquired the remake rights to the American TV series, 24, for INR 1 billion. He also played the role of the lead role in the series.

Kapoor also has some talent for singing which he has occasionally shown in his film soundtracks. He gave his voice to the title song of the 1986 film Chameli Ki Shaadi and was also credited with the song “Tere Bina Main Nahin Mere Bina Tu Nahin” for the film Woh Saat Din and Hamara Dil Aapke’s “I Love You”. Paas Hai. Anil even has a full album, “Welcome” released in 1986 in which he worked as a co-vocalist with singer and actress Salma Agha.

Best Anil Kapoor Movies

Anil Kapoor has yielded several hits over his decades-long career. Here are some of the actor’s selected films where he gave the best performance of his career.

Movies Release year Slumdog Millionaire 2008 Nayak: the real hero 2001 Parinda 1989 Mr India 1987 Oh 7 too 1983 Chameli Ki Shaadi 1986 Virasat 1997 Karma 1986 1942: A love story 1994 Masha’al 1984

List of awards won by Anil Kapoor

National Film Awards

2001 Best Actor for Pukar

2009 Special Jury Prize for Gandhi, my father

Filmfare Awards

1985 Best Supporting Actor for Mashaal

1989 Best Actor for Tezaab

1993 Best Actor for Beta

1998 Best Actor (Critics) for Virasat

2000 Best Supporting Actor for Taal

2016 Best Supporting Actor for Dil Dhadakne Do

2023 Best Supporting Actor for Jugjugg Jeeyo

IIFA Awards

2000 Best Supporting Actor for Taal

2000 Best Comedian for Biwi No.1

2016 Best Supporting Actor for Dil Dhadakne Do

Screen Rewards

1998 Best Actor for Virasat

2000 Best Supporting Actor for Taal

Zee Cine Awards

2000 Best Supporting Actor for Taal

2008 Best Film (Critics) for Gandhi, my father

2018 Best Supporting Actor for Mubarakan

2023 Best Supporting Actor for Jugjugg Jeeyo

Bollywood Film Awards

2001 Most Sensational Actor for Pukar

Screen Actors Guild Awards

2009 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for Slumdog Millionaire

Stardust Rewards

2008 Best Film Producer for Gandhi, my father

2009 Best Actor in a Negative Role for Tashan

2016 Best Supporting Actor for Dil Dhadakne Do

Times of India Film Awards

2016 Best Supporting Actor for Dil Dhadakne Do

Sansui Rewards

2001 Best Actor (Jury) for Pukar

Anecdotes

His wife Sunita is a first cousin of actor Ranveer Singh’s father. Her father Surinder Kapoor worked as a secretary for renowned actresses Nargis and Geeta Bali. Actor Annu Kapoor changed his name from Anil Kapoor to Annu Kapoor to avoid confusion. Anils’ brother Boney Kapoor wanted to cast him in his film but Anil rejected the film. Kapoor is one of the most recognized Indian film actors abroad.

Anil Kapoor on social media

